9 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 9 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Mexico CenBank chief to quit amid worries about Trump impact
    * Brazil finance minister says economy may shrink in Q1 2017
    * Grupo Elektra moves to replace dollar debt with peso liabilities
    * Province of Buenos Aires preps local bond issue: Moody's

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Dec 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Thursday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN       11/30  11/29  11/28  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA            491    479    468   12    12    -          -
 BARBADOS             615    621    619   -6    16    11   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL               309    310    305   -1    7    -177  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                77     83     79    -6    -4    -9   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA             227    232    231   -5    -4   -62   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA           439    439    433    0    19   -78   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP        403    403    399    0    -1   -12   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR              749    770    755   -21  -88   -566  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR          607    615    599   -8    47   -33   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA            305    307    297   -2    17    3    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA              390    399    395   -9    4    -59   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO               216    221    219   -5    3     22   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA               180    183    180   -3    9    -26   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                 166    169    167   -3    2    -65   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO    241    246    251   -5    3    143   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY              238    240    239   -2    8    -30   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2479   2502   2433   -23   70   -313  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    One-day change 16 out of 17 sovereigns flat to tighter
    Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 78bp
    YTD: Jamaica tighter by 59bp
    YTD: Uruguay tighter by 30bp
    
    PIPELINE
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.
    

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

