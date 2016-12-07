FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
PicturesReuters TV
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 9:04 PM / 9 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Pemex 5.375% 2022s up 1.9pts at 101.3
    * Pemex 6.5% 2027s up 2.2pts at 101.25
    * Brazil top court rules Senate head can stay
    * Argentina's Prat-Gay reiterates 3.5% 2017 growth forecast
    * Brazil's inflation seen easing to 7% in Nov
    * Fitch affirms PDVSA ratings at 'CC'
    * Argentina's markets closed Thursday/Friday for national holiday

    By Mike Gambale and Davide Scigliuzzo
    NEW YORK, Dec 7 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN      12/6  12/5  12/2  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA          472   500   507   -28   6     -          -
 BARBADOS           596   597   621   -1    -9    -8   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             312   315   326   -3    5    -174  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               79    79    80    0    0     -7   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           210   220   224   -10  -22   -79   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         446   453   457   -7    21   -71   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      406   411   416   -5    19    -9   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            727   731   746   -4   -41   -588  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        572   575   597   -3    2    -68   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          306   319   318   -13   13    4    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            373   385   387   -12  -17   -76   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             204   210   219   -6   -14    10   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             168   174   183   -6    -9   -38   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               162   167   169   -5    -4   -69   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  238   243   248   -5    -5   140   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            239   240   244   -1    0    -29   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2324  2332  2410  -8   -65   -468  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    One-day change 16 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    Ten-day trend 9 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Dominican Republic tighter by 9bp
    YTD: Mexico wider by 10bp
    YTD: Venezuela tighter by 468bp
    
    PIPELINE
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

