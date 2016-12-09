LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary finishes week with US$6.25bn sold

* Pemex 2022s trading 338/330 (pxd T+366.4bp) * Pemex 2027s trading 397/394 (pxd T+423.3bp) * Mexico Cenbank seen tracking Fed, raising rates to 5.5% next week By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 9 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 4 tranches for US$6.25bn DECEMBER VOLUME: 4 tranches for US$6.25bn YTD VOLUME: 109 tranches for US$102.281bn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region: SOVEREIGN 12/8 12/7 12/6 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 464 462 472 2 -7 - - BARBADOS 610 616 596 -6 -6 6 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 307 309 312 -2 -3 -179 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 76 79 79 -3 -2 -10 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 210 211 210 -1 -24 -79 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 425 435 446 -10 -3 -92 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 394 398 406 -4 1 -21 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 712 708 727 4 -47 -603 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 547 546 572 1 -33 -93 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 293 302 306 -9 1 -9 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 364 369 373 -5 -27 -85 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 201 201 204 0 -20 7 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 168 167 168 1 -12 -38 272 (2/11/16) PERU 158 159 162 -1 -11 -73 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 227 232 238 -5 -13 129 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 231 237 239 -6 -7 -37 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2284 2282 2324 2 -123 -508 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change 11 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Dominican Republic tighter by 21bp YTD: Mexico wider by 7bp YTD: Venezuela tighter by 508bp PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)