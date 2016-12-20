BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Group Insurance Associates Inc
* Arthur j gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Argentina made splash with LatAm's largest bond ever * BCP issued the year's lowest coupon in the dollar market * Yearly volume close to record after February nadir * Mexico City Airport broke barriers in Green bond space By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Dec 20 (IFR) - *** Please note that this will be the last regularly scheduled LatAm close of 2016 *** No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET FOR 2016 MONTH VOLUME(US$mm) JAN 9,600 FEB - MAR 6,950 APRIL 19,250 MAY 12,470 JUNE 11,356 JULY 11,273 AUG 3,410 SEPT 12,625 OCT 5,765 NOV 885 DEC 6,250 TOTAL 99,834 * According to Thomson Reuters data * TOP LATAM DEALS FOR 2016 DATE ISSUER AMOUNT(US$mm) 04/19/16 Argentina 16,500 05/17/16 Petrobras Global Finance BV 6,750 12/06/16 PEMEX 5,500 01/28/16 PEMEX 5,000 09/13/16 PEMEX 4,000 07/07/16 Petrobras Global Finance BV 3,000 08/08/16 Mexico 2,760 06/30/16 Argentina 2,750 01/13/16 Mexico 2,250 09/22/16 Mexico City Airport Trust 2,000 * According to Thomson Reuters data * LOWEST COUPON FOR LATAM ISSUERS 2016 DATE ISSUER AMT(US$mm) MDY'S S&P COUPON MATURITY YIELD 10/21/16 BCP 300 Baa2 BBB+ 2.250 10/25/19 2.356 01/12/16 Chile 1,350 Aa3 AA- 3.125 01/21/26 3.407 08/02/16 ENAP 700 Baa3 BBB- 3.750 08/05/26 3.951 03/10/16 Republica de 1000 Baa2 BBB 3.875 03/17/28 3.979 Panama 07/07/16 Transelec SA 350 Baa1 BBB 3.875 01/12/29 3.992 09/29/16 Puerto de 750 NR BBB+ 3.875 10/06/26 4.012 Liverpool 01/13/16 Mexico 2250 A3 BBB+ 4.125 01/21/26 4.165 04/25/16 Sigma Alimentos 000 Baa3 BBB 4.125 05/02/26 4.150 09/22/16 Mexico City 1000 Baa1 BBB+ 4.250 10/31/26 5.594 Airport 08/08/16 Mexico 2000 A3 BBB+ 4.350 01/15/47 4.366 * According to Thomson Reuters data * PIPELINE Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years. Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Arthur j gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed.
Dec 20 U.S. companies borrowing to spend on capital investments rose 5 percent in November, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 The United States on Tuesday blacklisted seven Russian businessmen and eight companies and government enterprises over Russia's annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement, moves Moscow called "hostile acts."