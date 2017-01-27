LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary finishes week with US$1.76bn of supply

* Argentina's Banco Supervielle preps crossborder local currency issue * CLISA to engage investors on tap of its 2023 bonds * CABEI taps niche currency markets to raise US$112m equivalent By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - No deals were pricing in the LatAm primary market on Friday. THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 4 tranches for US$1.76bn JANUARY VOLUME: 19 tranches for US$21.277bn YTD VOLUME: 19 tranches for US$21.277bn Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/26 1/25 1/24 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 435 441 439 -6 -14 9 - BARBADOS 666 665 670 1 -14 23 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 265 271 268 -6 -4 -37 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 74 70 70 4 0 -10 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 191 188 186 3 5 -8 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 393 392 397 1 -15 -46 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 351 356 360 -5 -14 -44 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 627 628 632 -1 -4 -27 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 623 585 570 38 104 102 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 253 251 255 2 -5 -9 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 345 349 358 -4 -13 -18 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 195 199 204 -4 -9 -6 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 159 163 164 -4 -3 -22 272 (2/11/16) PERU 150 148 148 2 -1 -17 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 205 201 205 4 -7 -15 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 212 209 210 3 -2 -20 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2091 2124 2122 -33 -185 -203 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 9 out of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: El Salvador widens 102bp YTD: Venezuela tightens 203bp YTD: Dominican Republic tightens 44bp PIPELINE Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios (CLISA) will start roadshows next week to market a tap of its 9.5% 2023s through BCP Securities and Santander. The Argentine infrastructure firm will be in Buenos Aires on January 31, in New York on February 1 and 2 and in Boston on February 3. The company issued US$200m of the notes in July last year, pricing them at 98.753 to yield 9.75%. BCP Securities and Santander also acted as leads on that occasion. Ratings are B-/B-. Banco Supervielle, the fifth largest Argentine domestically-owned private bank in terms of assets, has mandated Credit Suisse and Santander to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe starting on January 30th. The borrower will be in Boston on January 30, in London on January 31 and in New York on February 1. An ARS-denominated (USD-payable) 144A/Reg S senior notes offering with 3.25-year average life, expected to be rated B3 by Moody's and B by Fitch, may follow, subject to market conditions. Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has revived its US dollar bond sale and will market the trade to investors in New York on Monday and Tuesday, a source told IFR. The borrower met investors late last year through Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, visiting London, Boston and New York. However, a bond deal never emerged. The same banks are taking it on the road next week. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Brazilian railroad operator Rumo will start fixed-income investor meetings next week to market a possible US dollar bond. The borrower will be in New York, London and Los Angeles on January 30 and 31, and in Switzerland and Boston on February 1. Meetings will end in the New York area on February 2. Rumo, a subsidiary of Cosan, has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Itau, Morgan Stanley and Santander on the deal. Expected ratings are BB-/BB-. Sigma Alimentos, a multinational food company with market positions in Europe, the US and Latin America, and sole-owner of Campofrio Food Group, has hired BNP Paribas and JP Morgan as active joint bookrunners and MUFG and Rabobank as Passive Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe, commencing on January 30th, 2017. A debut euro-denominated seven-year fixed-rate benchmark offering, expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's, BBB by S&P and BBB by Fitch, is expected to follow. Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 (AA2000), Argentina's largest airport concessionaire, finished roadshows in Boston on Friday ahead of an expected a senior secured US dollar bond sale. Expected ratings are B2/B- by Moody's and S&P. The 10-year deal, which has an average life of 6.1 year, is expected to be US$300m in size, according to a roadshow presentation. The bond will be backed by collection rights and receivables from passenger user fees as well as the issuer's indemnification rights in the event the concession is terminated, according to the presentation. Proceeds are being used to redeem outstanding notes and finance capital expenditures. Oppenheimer and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners. Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR. Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website. Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena saying. Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)