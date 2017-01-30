LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$400m in primary market

* Argentina's AA2000 prints tight deal amid strong demand

* Peru's Mivivienda eyes sol and dollar debt issuance

* Brazil's SEB considers IPO

* Orascom considers alternative plans for Brazil's Oi

By Mike Gambale

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:

Number of deals priced: 1

Total issuance volume: US$400m

AA2000

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 (AA2000), Argentina's largest airport concessionaire, announced a new 10NC5 bond. Expected ratings are B2/B- by Moody's and S&P. The 10-year deal, which has an average life of 6.1 year. The bond will be backed by collection rights and receivables from passenger user fees as well as the issuer's indemnification rights in the event the concession is terminated, according to a roadshow presentation.

Proceeds are being used to redeem outstanding notes and finance capital expenditures. Oppenheimer and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

IPTs: 7.25% area

GUIDANCE: AA2000 10NC5 bond at 6.95%, the number

LAUNCH:US$400m 10NC5 at 6.95%

PRICED: US$400m 10NC5: 99.888; 6.875%C; 6.95%Y

BOOK: US$2.5bn+

PIPELINE

Peruvian mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda will start roadshow this week to market a possible sol and/or dollar denominated bond issue.

The company will be in London and Lima on Tuesday, in Boston on Wednesday, Los Angeles on Thursday and New York on Friday. Expected ratings are BBB+/BBB+ by S&P and Fitch. Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank have been mandated to organize the fixed-income investor meetings.

Fondo Mivivienda is controlled by the government of Peru and is the country's leading mortgage financing developer and promoter.

Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y Servicios (CLISA) will start roadshows this week to market a tap of its 9.5% 2023s through BCP Securities and Santander.

The Argentine infrastructure firm will be in Buenos Aires on January 31, in New York on February 1 and 2 and in Boston on February 3. The company issued US$200m of the notes in July last year, pricing them at 98.753 to yield 9.75%. BCP Securities and Santander also acted as leads on that occasion. Ratings are B-/B-.

Banco Supervielle, the fifth largest Argentine domestically-owned private bank in terms of assets, has mandated Credit Suisse and Santander to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe starting on January 30th.

The borrower was in Boston on Monday, and will head to London on January 31 and New York on February 1.

An ARS-denominated (USD-payable) 144A/Reg S senior notes offering with 3.25-year average life, expected to be rated B3 by Moody's and B by Fitch, may follow, subject to market conditions.

Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has revived its US dollar bond sale and is marketing the trade to investors in New York on Monday and Tuesday, a source told IFR.

The borrower met investors late last year through Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, visiting London, Boston and New York. However, a bond deal never emerged. The same banks are taking it on the road next week. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.

Brazilian railroad operator Rumo will start fixed-income investor meetings next week to market a possible US dollar bond. The borrower will be in New York, London and Los Angeles on January 30 and 31, and in Switzerland and Boston on February 1. Meetings will end in the New York area on February 2. Rumo, a subsidiary of Cosan, has mandated BB Securities, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Itau, Morgan Stanley and Santander on the deal. Expected ratings are BB-/BB-.

Sigma Alimentos, a multinational food company with market positions in Europe, the US and Latin America, and sole-owner of Campofrio Food Group, has hired BNP Paribas and JP Morgan as active joint bookrunners and MUFG and Rabobank as Passive Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe, commencing on January 30th, 2017. A debut euro-denominated seven-year fixed-rate benchmark offering, expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's, BBB by S&P and BBB by Fitch, is expected to follow.

Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR.

Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website.

Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena saying.

Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)