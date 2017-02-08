* Investors take shine to Province of BA despite supply
concerns
* Venezuelan central bank eyes US$1bn 'repo' deal with
Nomura
* Ex public credit head seen as likely choice to head
Banxico
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - Below is a recap of issuance
activity in the Latin American primary markets on Wednesday.
Number of deals priced: 2
Total issuance volume: E100m, US$1.5bn
CONTOURGLOBAL POWER HOLDINGS
ContourGlobal Power Holdings announced a 50m tap of its
5.125% 600m 2021 senior secured notes. Goldman Sachs acted as
global coordinator and bookrunner. BNP Paribas was also a
bookrunner, while Credit Suisse came in as a co-manager.Rated BB
(S&P) / BB- (Fitch). Proceeds: GCP. Due Jun 15 202, 144A / RegS,
min Denominations 100,000 x 1,000. Listed on Channel Islands
Securities Exchange Authority Limited, New York Law.The
developer, operator and owner of electric power businesses has
operations in Latin America, Africa and Europe.
GUIDANCE: EUR50m tap of 5.125% 2021 at 105.375
LAUNCH: EUR100m tap of 5.125% 2021 at 105.75
PRICED: EUR100m tap of 5.125% 2021 at 105.75; 3.676%Y
PROVINCE OF BUENOS AIRES
The Province of Buenos Aires announced a two-part bond sale
comprising a new 2023 bond and a tap of its existing 2027.
The 2023 bond amortizes in three equal parts in 2021, 2022 and
2023 and has an average life of five years, while the 2027
amortizes in 2025, 2026 and 2027 and has an average life of 9.3
years. Ratings are B3/B-. BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan are
acting as leads.
IPTs: 2023: mid to high 6%; 2027 tap: 8.2% area
GUIDANCE: Province of BA: 2023 at 6.60%-6.65%; 2027 tap at
8.10%-8.15% (Will price in range)
LAUNCH: US$750m 2023 at 6.60%; US$750m tap of 2027 at 8.10%
PRICED: US$750m 2023: 99.581; 6.5%C; 6.60%Y; US$750m tap of
2027: 98.532; 7.875%C; 8.10%Y
BOOK: About US$1.9bn on 2023, US$2.3bn on tap of 2027
PIPELINE
Stoneway Capital Corporation, a private company with equity
contributed by Siemens AG, formed for the purpose of
constructing, owning, and operating four simple-cycle power
generating plants in the Buenos Aires region of Argentina, has
secured four Power Purchase Agreements through CAMMESA for a
10-year period on each. The company mandated Jefferies as sole
global coordinator and Jefferies and Seaport Global as
joint-bookrunners to arrange meetings with fixed income
investors starting on January 31 for a US$500m US
dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S senior secured offering of 10-year
maturity.
The roadshow schedule is as follows: Wed Feb 1: New York,
Thu Feb 2: New York, Fri Feb 3: Los Angeles, Mon Feb 6: Boston,
Tue Feb 7: London, Wed Feb 8: London, Thu Feb 9:
Frankfurt/Munich.
Uruguay will sell US$2.05bn in debt in 2017, up from
US$1.7bn last year, the Economy Ministry said in a report, as
the country aims to balance its books after posting its sharpest
fiscal deficit in years.
The South American country's financing needs will total
US$2.97bn, the report said. The country plans to receive US$550m
from multilateral lenders and will tap reserves for US$200m,
with the remaining US$170m coming from other sources.
Argentina plans to issue US$1.5bn-$2bn of Swiss franc bonds
in two to three issuances this year, one of which will be in the
first quarter, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Luis Caputo
saying.
Caputo has previously said a total of US$3bn in non-dollar
bonds will be issued this year, following the sale of US$7bn in
dollar bonds last month.
Brazilian power company Neoenergia is considering a possible
US dollar bond debut this year after sending out requests for
proposals in late 2016, two market sources told IFR.
Neoenergia Group's principal shareholders are Banco do
Brasil's pension fund Previ, with a 49.01% stake, and Spain's
Iberdrola with a 39% stake, according to the company's website.
Paraguay is considering raising up to US$550m in the bond
market in March, Reuters quoted Finance Minister Santiago Pena
saying.
Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in
Honduras, has finished roadshows to market a potential debut US
dollar bond through Oppenheimer. Expected ratings are B/B by S&P
and Fitch.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)