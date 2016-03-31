REFILE-LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

(Refiles to add coding) * Brazil central bank view worse since Dec * Corruption probe threatens Brazilian govt * Key Rousseff allies abandoning ship * Argentina Senate approves creditors plan By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - No deals priced in LatAm primary market on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 3/30 3/29 3/28 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 648 651 647 -3 9 44 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 378 390 390 -12 -54 -108 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 98 102 95 -4 8 12 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 275 283 277 -8 -27 -14 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 492 497 495 -5 -17 -25 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 429 437 431 -8 -12 14 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1155 1178 1153 -23 -38 -160 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 664 664 657 0 -8 24 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 297 295 300 2 -8 -5 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 455 457 452 -2 -8 6 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 196 201 195 -5 -5 2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 197 199 193 -2 -5 -9 272 (2/11/16) PERU 215 222 220 -7 -1 -16 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 153 153 146 0 -29 55 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 265 269 265 -4 -4 -3 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3089 3116 3054 -27 118 297 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change shows most LatAm spreads tighter Eight out of 16 LatAm sovereign credits tighter YTD LATAM PIPELINE Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said: "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. Argentina named BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and UBS as joint bookrunners for a possible bond sale, a source familiar with the matter told IFR. Timing and currency not yet certain, but the deal could come in early April. Barring objections from Congress, the sovereign is likely to try to issue up to US$15bn of bonds to help pay litigant investors. Colombia has mandated BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to organize meeting with fixed-income investors in Europe to discuss opportunities in the capital markets this year. The board of Argentine real estate developer IRSA has approved the issuance of up to US$470m of debt, according to a filing with local regulators. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, held a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting by Michael Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)