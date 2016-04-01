LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary this week

* LatAm currencies rise to monthly highs * Mexico central bank unanimous in rate hold - minutes * Ecopetrol announces Board of Directors * Strong US jobs report unlikely to sway cautious Fed By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 3/31 3/30 3/29 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 653 648 651 5 9 49 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 384 378 390 6 -21 -102 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 101 98 102 3 17 15 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 278 275 283 3 9 -11 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 504 492 497 12 -5 -13 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 425 429 437 -4 2 10 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1101 1155 1178 -54 -38 -214 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 670 664 664 6 2 30 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 300 297 295 3 -6 -2 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 453 455 457 -2 -8 4 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 199 196 201 3 5 5 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 200 197 199 3 6 -6 272 (2/11/16) PERU 218 215 222 3 14 -13 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 158 153 153 5 -17 60 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 269 265 269 4 3 1 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3159 3089 3116 70 268 367 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows Ecuador tighter by 54bp Seven out of 16 LatAm sovereign credits tighter YTD LATAM PIPELINE: Brazil could issue again this year if conditions allow, the treasury's interim debt coordinator Leandro Secunho said: "There is no need for new (global bond) sales, but if we see new windows of opportunity we will consider reentering the market." The sovereign sold a US$1.5bn 2026 dollar-denominated bond on March 10, tapping global markets for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating. Argentina named BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and UBS as joint bookrunners for a possible bond sale, a source familiar with the matter told IFR. Timing and currency not yet certain, but the deal could come in early April. Barring objections from Congress, the sovereign is likely to try to issue up to US$15bn of bonds to help pay litigant investors. Colombia has mandated BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to organize meeting with fixed-income investors in Europe to discuss opportunities in the capital markets this year. The board of Argentine real estate developer IRSA has approved the issuance of up to US$470m of debt, according to a filing with local regulators. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes, including refinancing and the repurchase of debt. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, held a roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-. Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Banca de Inversion is acting as its financial advisor. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)