LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Argentina bond to earn underwriters up to US$27m in fees * Moody's upgrades Argentina issuer rating to B3 * Argentina hopes debt sale next week will be last of 2016 By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 4/14 4/13 4/12 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 655 658 655 -3 2 51 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 359 366 374 -7 -22 -127 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 86 92 93 -6 -13 0 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 264 272 275 -8 -8 -25 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 470 478 477 -8 -24 -47 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 404 413 414 -9 -11 -11 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 1163 1154 1151 9 42 -152 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 645 651 652 -6 -24 5 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 279 282 280 -3 -17 -23 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 429 431 429 -2 -20 -20 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 186 191 192 -5 -9 -8 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 187 195 196 -8 -8 -19 272 (2/11/16) PERU 196 202 206 -6 -21 -35 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 155 158 158 -3 -2 57 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 250 257 260 -7 -17 -18 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 3073 3081 3250 -8 -99 281 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows all LatAm credits tighter, except for Ecuador Ten-day trend shows LatAm credits tighter, except for Barbados and Ecuador PIPELINE Argentina is expected to price an up to US$15bn multi-tranche bond sale next week. It wrapped up a five-day roadshow in the UK and the US this week. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are acting as global coordinators, while BBVA, Citigroup and UBS are joint bookrunners. Peruvian agricultural company Camposol mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to manage investor meetings this week as it sought to exchange outstanding 2017s for a new five-year senior secured note. Meetings wrapped up on Friday. The company launched an offer on Monday to exchange all the outstanding 9.875% senior 2017s for a new 10.50% senior secured 2021. Banco Nacional de Costa Rica has announced roadshows through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it looks to market a new green bond in the dollar market. The state-owned bank visited accounts in New York, London, Boston and the West Coast this week. The deal is expected to be benchmark size. The same leads brought the issuer to market with a dual tranche US$1bn offering in late 2013. The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue. Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch. Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt program. Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)