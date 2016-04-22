FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary raises US$17bn this week
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary raises US$17bn this week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Argentina ends holdout saga with debt payment
    * As impeachment looms, Brazil's Rousseff warns of 'grave' crisis
    * Judge lifts injunctions against Argentina
    * Buy Petrobras bonds, Deutsche Bank says

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, April 22 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday.
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:   
     SOVEREIGN      4/21  4/20  4/19  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 BARBADOS           645   648   654   -3   -14    41    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             371   360   364   11   -44   -115   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               73    75    84   -2   -31   -13    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           246   248   260   -2   -45   -43    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         463   461   469    2   -20   -54    587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      416   403   402   13    -5    1     542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            1119  1142  1156  -23  -28   -196  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        610   606   615    4   -55   -30    840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          266   259   268    7   -22   -36    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            421   422   426   -1   -18   -28    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             171   173   181   -2   -34   -23    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             179   179   188    0   -28   -27    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               182   181   192    1   -45   -49    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  145   147   154   -2   -18    47    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            241   239   248    2   -30   -27    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2973  2989  3038  -16  -391  181   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index

    SPREAD TRENDS:
    Ten-day trend shows all LatAm credits tighter
    YTD 12 out of 16 credits tighter
    
    PIPELINE:
    Mexican frozen food company Sigma Alimentos, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, ended
roadshows this week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan as it
seeks to market a USD 144A/RegS bond.
    
    Colombia's Grupo Sura wrapped up roadshows this week through Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan ahead of a possible USD 144A/RegS bond. The
financial services company is rated BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch. 
    
    The Province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and
international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports.
    
    Neuquen province is contemplating a bond issue.
    
    Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible
transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch.
    
       Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m
debt program.

 (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.