LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in primary market

* Argentina's Banco Hipotecario preps bond tap * Cemex to buy back US$400m in debt * Supervielle preps rare LatAm IPO By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, May 10 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/9 5/6 5/5 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 658 657 657 1 22 54 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 367 362 366 5 -2 -119 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 90 89 92 1 14 4 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 274 272 277 2 15 -15 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 491 486 490 5 25 -26 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 423 422 422 1 10 8 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 993 986 996 7 -75 -322 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 658 653 656 5 42 18 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 302 299 300 3 39 0 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 434 435 437 -1 7 -15 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 193 190 195 3 11 -1 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 197 197 198 0 10 -9 272 (2/11/16) PERU 198 197 197 1 12 -33 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 186 183 186 3 45 88 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 258 259 261 -1 11 -10 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2964 2951 3029 13 -74 172 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows most sovereigns wider Ten-day trend: 13 out of 16 sovereigns wider PIPELINE: Argentine mortgage bank Banco Hipotecario has mandated Bank of America and Itau on a tap of its 9.75% 2020s ahead of investors calls this week. The borrower has set a minimum size of US$100m on the tap, which will be rated B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. Investor calls will take place on Thursday and Friday, with pricing expected next week. Proceeds are going toward working capital, investments in tangible assets and loan originations. There are currently US$200m in outstanding 2020s. Argentina's Province of Mendoza has mandated Citigroup and Credit Suisse to take it on the road this week and next as it seeks to market a potential US dollar 144a/RegS bond among international investors. The Province is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. The borrower was in Los Angeles on Monday, and will head to Boston on May 10 and New York on May 11. Ratings are B2/B- by Moody's and S&P. The offering of bonds, which will by backed gas royalties, is being done in conjunction with an exchange for outstanding 2021. The Province of Chubut is preparing to sell an up to US$83m New York law bond due in 2023, according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the issue on Thursday. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)