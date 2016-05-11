LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* Province of Mendoza sets guidance on eight-year amortizer * Lead pulls Tocumen bond before settlement * BlackRock slows EM debt buying * Brazil markets near 2016 highs of Senate impeachment vote By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 5/10 5/9 5/6 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH BARBADOS 659 658 657 1 17 55 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 360 367 362 -7 -1 -126 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 91 90 89 1 9 5 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 272 274 272 -2 8 -17 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 490 491 486 -1 17 -27 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 422 423 422 -1 12 7 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 986 993 986 -7 -85 -329 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 658 658 653 0 34 18 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 300 302 299 -2 25 -2 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 439 434 435 5 10 -10 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 191 193 190 -2 9 -3 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 197 197 197 0 5 -9 272 (2/11/16) PERU 198 198 197 0 10 -33 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 185 186 183 -1 38 87 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 253 258 259 -5 0 -15 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2941 2964 2951 -23 -11 149 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change shows most sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend: 13 out of 16 sovereigns wider PIPELINE: Argentine mortgage bank Banco Hipotecario has mandated Bank of America and Itau on a tap of its 9.75% 2020s ahead of investors calls this week. The borrower has set a minimum size of US$100m on the tap, which will be rated B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. Investor calls will take place on Thursday and Friday, with pricing expected next week. Proceeds are going toward working capital, investments in tangible assets and loan originations. There are currently US$200m in outstanding 2020s. The Province of Mendoza is expected to price a US$300-US$500m 2024 amortizing bond on Thursday after releasing guidance at 8.875% area (plus/minus 12.5bp), tight to initial price thoughts of low 9%. The senior unsecured 144A/RegS bond has an average life of seven years and amortizes in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Proceeds will go to pay debt and fund social, infrastructure and other public investment projects. Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as leads on the trade, which is rated B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)