FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-LatAm weekly supply hits US$6.608bn equivalent
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-LatAm weekly supply hits US$6.608bn equivalent

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Mexico's CFE picks banks to market new 10-year bond
    * Cemex launches tender for 7.25% 2021
    * Pemex shops US$1.25bn revolving credit facility

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Sept 30 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday.    
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS    
    THIS WEEK'S (US$) VOLUME:
    7 tranches for US$6.608bn equivalent
            
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads:
     SOVEREIGN       9/29  9/28  9/27  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           432   422   433   10   -16    -          -
 BARBADOS            651   650   652    1    10    47   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              290   286   295    4   -26   -196  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                78    77    80    1    0     -8   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            199   197   208    2   -31   -90   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          393   393   394    0    -2   -124  587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       340   341   341   -1   -26   -75   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             851   855   859   -4   -55   -464  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         476   484   483   -8   -13   -164  840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           249   249   250    0    -1   -53   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             377   376   377    1    -2   -72   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              186   178   186    8    1     -8   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              154   153   162    1   -18   -52   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                143   147   160   -4   -23   -88   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   229   228   229    1    20   131   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             222   219   222    3    1    -46   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2161  2248  2257  -87  -297  -631  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change mixed
    Ten-day trend 12 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Brazil tighter by 196bp
    YTD: El Salvador tighter by 164bp
    YTD: Peru tighter by 88bp
      
    PIPELINE:  
    Panama's Global Bank is readying fixed-income investor meetings for next
week as it prepares to issue a possible senior unsecured note.
    The issuer will be in London on October 3, in New York on October 4, in
Boston on October 5 and Los Angeles on October 6. Ratings are Ba1/BBB-/BBB-. 
    The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for its outstanding 2017
covered bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been mandated as
leads, with UBS coming in as co-manager.
    
    Mexican state-owned utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) will
start roadshows next week to market a possible US dollar-denominated 10-year
bond. 
    The borrower will be in London on October 4 and in New York and Boston on
October 5. Ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup have been mandated to arrange the meetings.
    
    Mexican development bank Nafin wrapped up roadshows Wednesday, as it looks
to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. 
          
    The Republic of Argentina is planning a dual-tranche, benchmark sized euro
denominated bond issue.
    The sovereign has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to arrange a
series of fixed income investors meetings that finished in Italy on Thursday.
The issuer is rated B3/B-.
    
     Bermuda has launched an up to US$150m tender for its outstanding 5.603%
2020 and 4.138 2023 notes. The liability management operation is subject to the
successful issuance of new notes.
    The borrower is offering a price of 114 on the 2020s and 108 on the 2023s if
holders tender by the early participation deadline of October 7. Thereafter but
before the expiration date of October 18, those prices drop to 110 and 105. HSBC
is leading the transaction.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.