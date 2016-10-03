FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
October 3, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Colombia bonds tumble on rejection of peace accord
    * Bermuda starts roadshow meetings
    * Brazil posts biggest Sep trade surplus in 10 years

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Oct 3 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday.
     
    Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads:
     SOVEREIGN      9/30  9/29  9/28  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA          427   432   422   -5   -13    -           -
 BARBADOS           645   651   650   -6    4     41    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             289   290   286   -1   -18   -197   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               73    78    77   -5    -5   -13    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           200   199   197    1   -24   -89    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         390   393   393   -3    -2   -127   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      340   340   341    0   -21   -75    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            884   851   855   33   -18   -431  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        479   476   484    3   -13   -161   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          245   249   249   -4    -1   -57    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            381   377   376    4    2    -68    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             184   186   178   -2    3    -10    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             154   154   153    0   -15   -52    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               144   143   147    1   -20   -87    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  218   229   228   -11   6    120    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            218   222   219   -4    -5   -50    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2122  2161  2248  -39  -362  -670  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change mixed
    Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Chile tighter by 13bp
    YTD: Guatemala tighter by 57bp
    YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 120bp
      
    PIPELINE:  
    Panama's Global Bank is readying fixed-income investor meetings for next
week as it prepares to issue a possible senior unsecured note.
    The issuer was in London on Monday and will head to New York on October 4,
Boston on October 5 and Los Angeles on October 6. Ratings are Ba1/BBB-/BBB-. 
    The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for its outstanding 2017
covered bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been mandated as
leads, with UBS coming in as co-manager.
    
    Mexican development bank Nafin wrapped up roadshows Wednesday, as it looks
to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. 
          
    The Republic of Argentina is planning a dual-tranche offering of five and 10
year euro denominated bond.
    The sovereign has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse to arrange a
series of fixed income investors meetings that finished in Italy on Thursday.
The issuer is rated B3/B-.
    
     Bermuda started fixed-income investor meetings this week as it markets a
potential bond trade to finance a tender for existing bonds.
    The borrower is visiting accounts in London, New York, Boston and Los
Angeles all this week, and wrapping up with conference calls on October 10. 
    The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for up to US$150m tender
for its outstanding 5.603% 2020 and 4.138 2023 notes. HSBC is leading the
transaction. 
    
    Mexican state-owned utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) will
starts roadshows this week to market a possible US dollar-denominated 10-year
bond. 
    The borrower will be in London on October 4 and in New York and Boston on
October 5. Ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup have been mandated to arrange the meetings. 

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

