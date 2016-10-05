LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises EUR2.5bn in primary market

* Argentina returns to euro market after 15-year hiatus * Codelco delays billions in investments as copper price bites * Fitch affirms Uruguay at BBB+ * LatAm stocks, currencies mostly rise on US crude stock drop By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm market on Wednesday: Number of deals priced: 1 Total issuance: EUR2.5bn Argentina (B3/B-) announced a two-part bond sale comprising a Jan 2022 note and a Jan 2027 bond. BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are the leads on the Reg S only benchmark-sized notes. IPTs: 5-year 4.5% area, 10-year at 5.625% area GUIDANCE: Five-year at 4.375% area, 10-year at 5.5% area FINAL GUIDANCE: Five-year at 4.125% (+/- 1/8), 10-year at5.25% (+/-1/8) LAUNCH: EUR1.25bn five-year at 4%, EUR1.25bn 10-year at 5.125%. PRICED: EUR1.25bn five-year: 99.432; 3.875%C; 4%Y, settlement Oct 12 2016, final maturity Jan 15 2022. EUR1.25bn 10-year: 99.045; 5%C; 5.125%Y, settlement Oct 12 2016, final maturity Jan 15 2027 BOOK: Combined books at reoffer, EUR6.25bn Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/4 10/3 9/30 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 420 422 427 -2 4 - - BARBADOS 638 645 645 -7 -6 34 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 293 288 289 5 2 -193 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 68 70 73 -2 -11 -18 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 210 204 200 6 -1 -79 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 382 387 390 -5 -5 -135 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 338 338 340 0 -20 -77 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 856 870 884 -14 -21 -459 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 495 477 479 18 11 -145 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 237 243 245 -6 -9 -65 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 375 380 381 -5 -5 -74 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 174 179 184 -5 -2 -20 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 146 148 154 -2 -16 -60 272 (2/11/16) PERU 136 138 144 -2 -21 -95 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 210 215 218 -5 -8 112 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 212 217 218 -5 -11 -56 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 1992 2013 2122 -21 -346 -800 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 13 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Chile tighter by 18bp YTD: Guatemala tighter by 65bp YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 112bp PIPELINE: Panama's Global Bank is preparing to issue a possible senior unsecured note. The issuer was in Boston on Wednesday and will head to Los Angeles on October 6. Ratings are Ba1/BBB-/BBB-. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for its outstanding 2017 covered bonds. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been mandated as leads, with UBS coming in as co-manager. Mexican development bank Nafin wrapped up roadshows last week, as it looks to market a potential US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC. The issuer is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. Bermuda started fixed-income investor meetings this week as it markets a potential bond trade to finance a tender for existing bonds. The borrower is visiting accounts in London, New York, Boston and Los Angeles all this week, and wrapping up with conference calls on October 10. The deal is being done in conjunction with a tender for up to US$150m tender for its outstanding 2020 and 2023 notes. HSBC is leading the transaction. Mexican state-owned utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) is marketing possible US$1bn 10-year bond. The borrower finished roadshows in New York and Boston on Wednesday. Ratings are Baa1/BBB+/BBB+. BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup have been mandated to arrange the meetings. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)