FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 7:55 PM / in 9 months

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Mexico picks BHP Billiton for Pemex partnership
    * Total, ExxonMobil among winners in Mexico deepwater auction
    * Brazil services slip further in November
    * Avianca looks to start operating in Argentina

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Dec 5 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Friday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN      12/2  12/1  11/30  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA          507   508    491   -1    35    -           -
 BARBADOS           621   607    615   14    16    17    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL             326   323    309    3    19   -160   542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               80    78    77     2    2     -6    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA           224   229    227   -5   -17   -65    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA         457   443    439   14    42   -60    587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      416   407    403    9    34    1     542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            746   738    749    8   -31   -569  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR        597   615    607   -18   54   -43    840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA          318   302    305   16    33    16    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA            387   388    390   -1    6    -62    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO             219   219    216    0    -4    25    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA             183   182    180    1    2    -23    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU               169   166    166    3    1    -62    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  248   244    241    4    21   150    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY            244   240    238    4    8    -24    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2410  2474  2479   -64   40   -382  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    One-day change: 11 of 17 sovereigns wider
    Ten-day trend: 14 of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Dominican Republic 1bp wider
    YTD: Mexico 25bp wider
    YTD: Venezuela 382bp tighter
    
    PIPELINE
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.