a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$1bn in LatAm primary
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$1bn in LatAm primary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Vale returns to bond market with new 10-year

* Province of Chaco preps roadshows

* PDVSA sinks following minister's departure

By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday:

Number of deals priced: 1

Total issuance: US$1bn

VALE OVERSEAS

Vale Overseas Limited (VALEBZ), Ba3/BBB-/BBB, announced a US$ benchmark SEC registered 10-year senior unsecured notes. Joint Books: BB Securities / BNP Paribas / Bradesco BBI / Citi / Morgan Stanley (B&D). The notes are guaranteed by Vale S.A. Optional Redemption: Make Whole Call. Use of Proceeds: Pay part of the redemption price of the 6.250% notes due 2017.

IPT: low to mid 6%

LAUNCH: US$1bn at 6.25%

PRICED: par

BOOK: US$3bn

PIPELINE:

BANCOMEXT

Mexican development bank Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior (Bancomext) has mandated BBVA and Credit Suisse to take it on the road to market a US dollar 10NC5 subordinated preferred Tier 2 capital note.

The borrower conducted a one-day roadshow on Wednesday when five teams targeted accounts in New York, London, Boston, Los Angeles and Mexico. Expected ratings are Ba1/BBB by Moody's and Fitch. The bank itself is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+.

PROVINCE OF CHACO

Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS to take it on the road to market a dollar bond deal. The borrower will visit accounts in London, Boston and New York between August 4 and 9. The company is considering selling a bond with a seven-year average life. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)


