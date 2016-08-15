FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in the LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bubble risk as "tourist" investors flood EM debt
    * Brazil's Real up as concerns over cenbank action fades
    * Mexico current account deficit set to shrink: BAML

    By Paul Kilby and Anthony Rodriguez
    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday. 
    
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN       8/12  8/11   8/10  1D  10D  YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           431    437   447   -6  -50   -          -
 BARBADOS            670    665   677   5   -3    66   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              283    284   292   -1  -29  -203  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE                65    63     73   2   -16  -21   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            208    208   216   0   -34  -81   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          400    398   404   2   -12  -117  587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       333    334   342   -1  -37  -82   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             917    909   917   8   -25  -398  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         504    499   506   5    5   -136  840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           233    232   240   1   -13  -69   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             405    400   407   5   -13  -44   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              164    163   169   1   -21  -30   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              163    163   168   0   -17  -43   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                163    160   169   3   -19  -68   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   199    194   202   5   -5   101   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             217    214   221   3   -25  -51   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA           2691  2690   2689  1   52   -101  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS
    Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
    YTD: Barbados wider by 66bp
    YTD: Costa Rica tighter by 117bp
    YTD: Panama tighter by 43bp
    
    PIPELINE
    None

 (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez and Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.