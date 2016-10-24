LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

* PDVSA wins breathing room with US$2.8bn bond swap * Argentina's CGC starts roadshows * Banco Macro hires banks for potential Tier 2 bond By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 24 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Below is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 10/21 10/20 10/19 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 419 432 435 -13 -18 - - BARBADOS 625 625 627 0 -7 21 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 280 279 283 1 -12 -206 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 73 73 71 0 9 -13 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 200 199 204 1 -9 -89 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 376 377 381 -1 -11 -141 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 346 353 357 -7 -7 -69 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 767 779 777 -12 -70 -548 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 499 497 503 2 -16 -141 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 245 245 244 0 1 -57 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 355 370 370 -15 -25 -94 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 166 165 165 1 0 -28 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 146 144 146 2 1 -60 272 (2/11/16) PERU 137 137 138 0 0 -94 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 218 217 218 1 8 120 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 214 212 214 2 0 -54 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2300 2287 2467 13 197 -492 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change mixed Ten-day trend 9 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Barbados wider by 21bp YTD: Dominican Republic tighter by 69bp YTD: Mexico tighter by 28bp PIPELINE: Argentina's Compania General de Combustibles has started roadshows to market a possible US dollar bond through Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau. The company was in Switzerland on Monday and will head to London on Tuesday, New York on Wednesday, Boston on Thursday and in New York again on Friday. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch. Argentina's Banco Macro (B3/-/B) has mandated Goldman Sachs and UBS as joint bookrunners, and Macro Securities as local placement agent, for fixed income investor meetings commencing October 25. An up to US$400m 144A/Reg S Basel 3 compliant T2 ten-year non call five issuance, rated Caa1 by Moody's and B- by Fitch may follow, subject to market conditions. Roadshow schedule will be as follows: Tuesday, October 25th: London, Wednesday October 26th: New York, Thursday October 27th: Boston, Friday October 28th: Los Angeles, Monday October 31st: New York. Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) continues roadshows this week to market a potential benchmark US dollar bond. The borrower was in London on Monday and will head to Boston on October 25 and New York on October 26. Expected ratings for the 144A/RegS senior unsecured note are BBB/BBB-. TGU is the largest energy supplier in Trinidad & Tobago The Argentine Province of Santa Fe wrapped up roadshows in Boston on Monday ahead of a potential US$250m bond sale. A 144A/Reg S issue is expected to follow. JP Morgan is the global coordinator on the potential sale, joined by Citigroup and HSBC as bookrunners. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ("LATAM", NYSE: LFL), a Chile-based airline group, has finished roadshow ahead of a possible a USD-denominated benchmark 144A/Reg S 7-year offering. Citigroup and JP Morgan are mandated as global coordinators and joint bookrunners and BNPP, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, and Santander as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc Carnegie)