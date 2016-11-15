FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 9 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm primary market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* LatAm bonds take back some losses amid US rate stability
    * IMF sees slow recovery in Brazil, warns of risks ahead
    * Peru's economy sees year-on-year growth of 4.13% in September

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Nov 15 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Tuesday.
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN      11/14  11/10  11/9  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           499    452   423   47    64    -          -
 BARBADOS            597    587   591   10   -20    -7   659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              325    309   280   16    39   -161  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               85     75     65   10    13    -1   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            239    230   204    9    27   -50   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          440    411   394   29    47   -77   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       449    409   365   40    69    34   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             880    795   775   85   113   -435  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         565    491   481   74    86   -75   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           267    256   247   11    23   -35   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             391    380   369   11    18   -58   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              226    210   178   16    43    32   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              173    156   146   17    20   -33   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                174    165   143    9    26   -57   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   230    225   211    5    8    132   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             234    219   197   15    20   -34   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2453   2307   2275  146   0    -339  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change all sovereigns wider
    Ten-day trend 16 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
    YTD: Chile tighter by 1bp
    YTD: El Salvador tighter by 75bp
    YTD: Peru tighter by 57bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.