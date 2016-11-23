FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees zero deals this week
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 9 months ago

LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees zero deals this week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Mexico's finance ministry maintains 2016-2017 growth forecasts
    * EM bond trader Carlos Rijo joins Credit Suisse
    * Brazil's Even Construtora to issue R$200m in debentures
    * Odebrecht, prosecutors sign leniency deal, Globo says

    By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Nov 23 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Wednesday.
    
    VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET
    
    THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME:
    0 tranches for US$0.00
    
    NOVEMBER VOLUME:
    3 tranches for US$885m
    
    YTD VOLUME:
    105 tranches for US$96.031bn    
    
    Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region:
     SOVEREIGN      11/22  11/21  11/18  1D   10D   YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 ARGENTINA           466    470    472   -4    46    -          -
 BARBADOS            605    605    605    0    -8    1    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              307    307    307    0    28   -179  542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               79     78     78     1    6     -7   143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            232    236    241   -4    33   -57   412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          425    421    415    4    30   -92   587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       387    382    382    5    38   -28   542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR             768    768    777    0    -6   -547  1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         570    556    543   14    95   -70   840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           293    289    285    4    42    -9   385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             390    386    381    4    22   -59   519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              218    220    223   -2    49    24   278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              177    177    181    0    31   -29   272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                166    162    168    4    20   -65   291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   243    240    227    3    22   145   173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             239    237    236    2    30   -29   344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          2389   2380   2370    9   107   -403  3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    One-day change 14 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider
    Ten-day trend 15 out of 17 sovereigns wider
    YTD: Colombia tighter by 57bp
    YTD: Guatemala tighter by 9bp
    YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 145bp
    
    PIPELINE:
    Inversiones Atlantida, the largest financial group in Honduras, has finished
roadshows to market a potential debut US dollar bond through Oppenheimer.
Expected ratings are B/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Argentina's Province of Entre Rios has finished roadshows ahead of a
possible US dollar bond. Citigroup, HSBC and Santander organized investor
meetings. Expected ratings are B-/B by S&P and Fitch.
    
    Colombian glass company Tecnoglass has wrapped up investor meetings ahead of
an up to US$225m debut dollar bond with a tenor of between five and seven years.
    Expected ratings are Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been mandated as joint bookrunners.

 (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.