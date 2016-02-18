FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LATAM CLOSE- No deals price in LatAm primary
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Venezuela debt up despite reforms disappointment
    * Holdouts don't want to lift Argentina injunctions
    * KKR launches loan to buy Pemex assets
    * Argentina preps sale of peso debt

    By Anthony Rodriguez
    NEW YORK, Feb 18 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Thursday.
        
    Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: 
     SOVEREIGN      2/17    2/16    2/15   1D     10D    YTD    2015/16 HIGH
 BARBADOS            648     653    651    -5      11     44    659 (2/11/16)
 BRAZIL              509     526    532    -17     3      23    542 (2/11/16)
 CHILE               113     125    134    -12    -12     27    143 (2/11/16)
 COLOMBIA            364     384    392    -20    -15     75    412 (2/11/16)
 COSTA RICA          569     574    579    -5      22     52    587 (2/11/16)
 DOMINICAN REP       505     521    527    -16     0      90    542 (2/11/16)
 ECUADOR            1624    1697    1737   -73     -9    309   1765 (2/11/16)
 EL SALVADOR         808     822    825    -14     15    168    840 (2/11/16)
 GUATEMALA           363     368    372    -5      -2     61    385 (2/11/16)
 JAMAICA             491     498    504    -7     -11     42    519 (2/11/15)
 MEXICO              246     260    266    -14     -5     52    278 (2/11/16)
 PANAMA              242     254    260    -12     -6     36    272 (2/11/16)
 PERU                272     284    287    -12     1      41    291 (2/10/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO   162     151    153    11      15     64    173 (1/15/15)
 URUGUAY             316     325    332    -9      3      48    344 (2/11/16)
 VENEZUELA          3219    3427    3689  -208    -30    427   3713 (2/12/16)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index    
       
    LATAM PIPELINE 
    The province of Buenos Aires is expected to come with a deal after local
papers reported Citibank, JP Morgan and HSBC have been mandated on an up to
US$500m bond deal for which the borrower hopes to pay anywhere between 9%-9.5%.
    The province of Mendoza is looking to raise US$300m in both the local and
international markets to refinance debt, according to local reports. 
    And while Neuquen province is in less of a rush thanks to tax receipts from
the federal government, it too is contemplating a bond issue. 
    The United Mexican States has filed an up to US$10bn debt shelf with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds will be used for general purposes,
including refinancing and the repurchase of debt.
    Argentine E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible
transaction through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch.
    Concesion Pacifico Tres, a toll-road concession in Colombia, wrapped up a
roadshow through Goldman Sachs. The company is looking to raise up to US$272m of
bonds, according to Fitch, which has rated the senior secured bonds BBB-.
    Pacifico Tres is jointly owned by Construcciones El Condor SA, Mario Alberto
Huertas Cotes, and Constructora MECO SA. Structure Banca de Inversion is acting
as its financial advisor.
    Argentina utility Pampa Energia's shareholders have approved a US$500m debt
program.
    Uruguay plans to raise up to US$1.5bn in bonds this year.
    Colombia hopes to issue US dollar or euro-denominated bonds soon, the
country's finance minister has told market participants.

 (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
