Goldman marketing Colombian road project financing
May 13, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Goldman marketing Colombian road project financing

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 13 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing package for Colombian road project Costera, Clemente del Valle, CEO of the country’s development bank Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional, said on Friday.

“They are exploring between bonds and loans, and depending on demand they will decide which of the two they will use,” del Valle told IFR on the sidelines of the Colombia InsideOut conference in New York.

The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which assigned a BBB- rating to the notes this week. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

