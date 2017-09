SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Pacific Alliance, made up of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, are seeking to avoid volatility in their currencies, Peruvian finance minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Friday during a meeting of the bloc in Santiago.

Emerging market currencies have come under heavy selling pressure recently following signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may be getting ready to dial back the pace of its bond-buying monetary stimulus.