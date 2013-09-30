LatAm bond issuance slowed by supply, politics

Sept 30 (IFR) - An abundance of EM debt supply, the threat of a US government shutdown, and a looming US payrolls number Friday have tempered enthusiasm for LatAm bond issuance this week.

“The tone has to be better. US Treasury yields are good, but with all the supply this month, I think investors are tired,” said a senior syndicate manager. “They are more apt to sell than buy and some of these issues have not done well in the secondary market.” Close to USD18bn in new bonds have already printed in September alone.

New issuance this month has largely been hurt by less than stellar secondary returns. For the most part, new issues have struggled to gain any traction and are hovering around reoffer, providing little immediate upside for accounts.

Cemex’s new five-year floater was trading at 100.25-100.75 this morning after the Mexican cement company tapped the bond Friday at par for USD100m. Meanwhile, its 7.25% 2021 were trading at 99.375-100.00 versus a reoffer of par.

Such lackluster performance is being repeated among a broad swath of recent issues. For instance, Brazilian state-owned bank Caixa Economica Federal’s 4.50% 2018s, which was priced last week at 99.330, was wallowing around 99.00-99.75 this morning.

Arcos Dorados, the Latin American McDonald’s operator and franchisee, is the clear underperformer falling several points since it issued a new 6.625% 10-year at a premium of 100.909 as part of a tender and exchange for its existing 2019s. Those bonds were being quoted this morning at 97.875-98.625.

“(The poor performance of) Arcos is evidence that the available cash for high-yield credits is thinner,” said a syndicate manager.

“Corporate high-yield is more difficult than it has been.”

The immediate pipeline is still heavily weighted with sub-investment grade names, including Barbados (Ba1/BB+), Brazilian sugar and ethanol name Biosev (Ba3/BB-) and Mexican consumer finance company Credito Real (BB).

That the latter has already put out high 7s talk on a USD300m 5NC3 but has yet to emerge may indicate that investors are pushing back at this part of the credit spectrum despite broader praise about the company’s business model.

Other credits have managed to make some decent gains, however. For instance, Office Depot de Mexico’s 6.875% 2020s were trading this morning around 99.25-99,875 after pricing at 98.641 on September 13.

Meanwhile, Mexican energy and construction firm Grupo R’s new secured 8.375% 2020 has offered some of the best returns since coming to market mid month, despite a book that was just 1.5 times covered. Those bonds were trading at around 101.75 this morning versus 99.351, but were as high as 102.025-102.75 Friday.

However, Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol has been the stellar performer this month after printing a new 4.25% 2018s, 5.875% 2023s and 7.375% 2043s at 99.559, 99.033 and 99.474, respectively. Seen coming cheap, those bonds have all climbed a good three points since then.

“In terms of overall performance Ecopetrol has been the outperformer,” said one syndicate official. “We haven’t heard too many guys complaining about secondary performance. This stuff hasn’t run away but it hasn’t underperformed either given the choppiness in the market.”

Should US politicians come through with an eleventh hour resolution to the debt ceiling, traders are expecting investors to dip their toes again especially after EM debt funds last week saw their first inflows in 17 weeks.

“You have people underweight relative the benchmark, now is time to think how you are going to get paid (by year end),” said one trader. “Are you short or are you long. It will probably be the latter.”