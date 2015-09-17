FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says Latam less prepared for external shocks than in 2008
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

IMF says Latam less prepared for external shocks than in 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Latin America is now in a weaker position than in 2008 to respond to external economic shocks because of higher debt levels and falling growth potential, a top IMF official said Thursday.

“It’s a tougher situation and therefore countries should be careful with how they react to this scenario,” said Alejandro Werner, the IMF’s director for the Western Hemisphere Department.

The IMF will likely announce a lower estimate for 2015 economic growth in Latin America and the Carribean in annual meetings next month, Werner said. In July the IMF had forecast a 0.5 percent expansion. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.