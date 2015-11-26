FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rate futures jump on policy tightening bets
#Market News
November 26, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rate futures jump on policy tightening bets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close)
    SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Yields on Brazil's
interest-rate futures contracts jumped on Thursday as investors
bet the central bank would raise its benchmark rate in January
amid dissent among policymakers over how to battle the country's
stubbornly high inflation.
    Trading was thin in currencies and stocks across the region,
as a result of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
    Two of the eight members of the Brazilian central bank's
monetary policy committee voted for a 0.50 percentage point rate
hike late on Wednesday, in a rare sign of dissent. Brazil's
inflation rate is near 10 percent despite a deep recession.
 
    Contracts maturing in January 2017 paid a yield of
15.53 percent, up from 15.27 percent on Wednesday. 
    Shares of Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell 2.87
percent, extending steep losses after diving 21 percent on
Wednesday, their biggest drop ever. Investors remained cautious
after the arrest of the bank's chief executive and controlling
shareholder as part of a sweeping corruption investigation.
 
    Nevertheless, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index 
inched up 0.6 percent. The Brazilian real was little
changed, while Latin American currencies seesawed in thin
trading volumes.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2116 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               838.09     0.23   -12.36
 MSCI LatAm                         2025.24     0.81   -25.75
 Brazil Bovespa                    47145.63      0.6    -5.72
 Chile IPSA                         3757.01    -0.09    -2.44
 Chile IGPA                        18462.28     -0.1    -2.16
 Colombia IGBC                      8341.21    -0.41   -28.31
 Venezuela IBC                     12949.11    -1.14   235.58
 Mexico IPC                        44374.52     0.53     2.85
                                                      
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.7419     0.07   -28.98
 Mexico peso                         16.568    -0.38   -11.01
 Chile peso                           712.5     0.21   -14.89
 Colombia peso                      3085.82     0.02   -22.61
 Peru sol                             3.376     0.06   -11.76
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.6725     0.05   -11.61
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.91     1.41    -6.10
                                                      
                                                             
                                                             
                                                             
                                                             
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao and David
Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
