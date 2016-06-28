FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down for 2nd day as Brexit woes linger
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies down for 2nd day as Brexit woes linger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates prices)

By Bruno Federowski

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Latin American equities and currencies fell on Monday for the second consecutive trading day as lingering concerns over Britain’s decision to leave the European Union weighed on financial stocks.

Shares of Petrobras and lenders Itaú Unibanco SA and Bradesco SA hit Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index, which fell 1.72 percent.

Mexican broadcaster Televisa slid 3.87 percent while Cement maker Cemex fell 5.6 percent, dragging the bourse down 1.35 percent.

“Friday’s Brexit jump scare has faded, but markets are still worried” about the possible effects on global demand for risky assets, SLW brokerage trader João Paulo de Gracia Corrêa said.

In currency markets, the Mexican peso weakened 1.28 percent on Monday, after slipping by the most in nearly 5 years to a fresh record low on Friday.

Of the region’s currencies, the highly liquid Mexican peso has been affected most by the British referendum, raising speculation of government action to limit price pressure.

Mexico’s central bank said on Friday that it was ready to act on interest rates ahead of a monetary policy meeting this week. The median expectation of analysts polled by Reuters is for a 25 basis point hike on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs put the likelihood of a rate hike, potentially as high as 50 basis points, at 65 percent if the Mexican peso remains under “depreciation pressure” or high volatility in the days before the meeting, economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a report. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.