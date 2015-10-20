EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on China, Fed concerns; real steady

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday on concern about the Chinese economy and a possible U.S. interest rate hike this year, but the Brazilian real was steady after opposition lawmakers delayed filing an impeachment request against President Dilma Rousseff. The Mexican peso dropped 0.3 percent while the Chilean peso lost 0.6 percent as fears of a hard landing of the Chinese economy resurfaced this week, knocking down commodities prices. Also weighing on Latin American currencies were fears that U.S. interest rates could go up this year, driving investors away from high-yielding emerging market bonds. Brazil's real was little changed as investors took a breather after lawmakers who oppose Rousseff said they would not file a request for her impeachment on Tuesday morning, as feared. Instead, they promised to file the request on Wednesday. Worries about the possibility of an impeachment have added volatility to Brazil's foreign exchange market as traders fear political instability would make it even harder for the government to balance its accounts and regain investor confidence. "The market is cautious, waiting for news. What makes everyone nervous is that this might be the calm before the storm," said a trader at a Sao Paulo-based bank who requested anonymity because he is not allowed to talk to the press. Volumes were muted as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a central bank meeting that is largely expected to leave benchmark rates stable. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 864.09 -0.36 -9.31 MSCI LatAm 2032.83 -0.12 -25.39 Brazil Bovespa 47408.93 -0.08 -5.20 Mexico IPC 44403.24 -0.27 2.91 Chile IPSA 3815.24 0.08 -0.93 Chile IGPA 18701.44 0.07 -0.90 Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 9486.29 0.23 -18.47 Venezuela IBC 12710.26 0.16 229.39 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8736 0.05 -31.39 Mexico peso 16.5283 -0.27 -10.80 Chile peso 684.4 -0.61 -11.40 Colombia peso 2928.5 -0.36 -18.46 Peru sol 3.2561 -0.15 -8.51 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4950 0.03 -9.95 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.06 -0.75 -12.83 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)