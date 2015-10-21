FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall on China; Brazil real hit by local politics
#Market News
October 21, 2015

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies fall on China; Brazil real hit by local politics

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Wednesday as worries about the Chinese economy
knocked down commodities prices and sent investors scurrying for
the safety of the dollar.
    The Mexican peso fell 0.8 percent, its fourth daily
drop in a row, while the Chilean peso slid 0.7 percent
after prices of copper, the country's main export, hit a near
two-week low on concern about Chinese demand.
    A spate of weak Chinese economic data this week rekindled
fears of a hard landing of its economy, which has been a key
driver of global growth. The country's benchmark stock index
posted its biggest plunge in over a month on Wednesday. 
    "The Asian session saw another slump in Chinese stocks...
which has spilled over into EM currencies where losses have been
a little more notable," wrote Scotiabank analysts in a client
note.
    In Brazil, investors were jittery after opposition lawyers
filed a new request for the impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff based on alleged manipulation of government accounts in
2015. 
    The real slid 1.4 percent, although volumes were muted as
traders avoided making big bets ahead of a central bank decision
on benchmark interest rates after market close.
    Investors and economists widely believe that Brazil's
central bank will leave the Selic rate stable on Wednesday
despite rising inflation expectations, betting that a steep
recession will help curb prices rises next year. 
     However, interest rate futures in Brazil rose <0#2DIJ:> for
next year on media reports that the government is considering
lowering its primary budget balance target, a key fiscal goal,
to a record deficit this year as revenues plummet due to the
economic downturn. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               857.31    -0.83     -9.6
 MSCI LatAm                         1992.96    -1.88   -25.53
 Brazil Bovespa                    46673.54    -0.86    -6.67
 Mexico IPC                        44590.97    -0.14     3.35
 Chile IPSA                         3826.81     0.12    -0.63
 Chile IGPA                        18749.93      0.1    -0.64
 Argentina MerVal                         0        0  -100.00
 Colombia IGBC                       9428.8    -0.46   -18.96
 Venezuela IBC                     12697.26     0.07   229.05
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.9582    -1.43   -32.86
 Mexico peso                        16.6808    -0.75   -11.61
 Chile peso                           692.2    -0.68   -12.40
 Colombia peso                       2977.5    -1.40   -19.80
 Peru sol                            3.2611    -0.16    -8.65
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.5000     0.03   -10.00
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.98     0.81   -12.39
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)

