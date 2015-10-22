FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rates futures drop as inflation goal delayed
October 22, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rates futures drop as inflation goal delayed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Yields paid on Brazil's
interest rate futures contracts fell on Thursday after the
central bank gave up on its self-imposed goal of bringing
inflation down to its 4.5 percent target by next year.
    Contracts maturing in January 2017 paid a yield of
15.25 percent, down from 15.44 percent late on Wednesday, as
investors bet the central bank will not raise interest rates 
soon even as 2016 inflation expectations drift higher.
    The central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark Selic rate
at 14.25 percent to avoid doing more harm to an economy mired in
its worst recession in decades. In its post-meeting statement,
the bank removed reference to a goal of bringing inflation back
to the center of its target range by end-2016. 
    Brazil's consumer inflation is running at nearly 10 percent
and economists expect it to close 2016 at more than 6 percent as
a weaker currency boosts the price of imported goods.
    The Brazilian real has lost 32 percent of its value
so far this year as an ongoing political crisis makes it harder
for President Dilma Rousseff to bridge a budget gap next year.
    Political concerns continued to weigh on the real on
Thursday. The currency was little changed, missing a broader
emerging market rally that was triggered by bets that monetary
policy will remain easy in the United States and the euro zone.
   
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               859.27     0.02   -10.17
 MSCI LatAm                         2027.22     1.37   -26.68
 Brazil Bovespa                    47660.17     1.35    -4.69
 Mexico IPC                        44707.52     0.63     3.62
 Chile IPSA                         3864.75     0.79     0.36
 Chile IGPA                         18931.6      0.7     0.32
 Argentina MerVal                 11043.899     2.02    28.73
 Colombia IGBC                      9434.28    -0.22   -18.91
 Venezuela IBC                     12259.08    -3.32   217.70
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.9398     0.05   -32.55
 Mexico peso                        16.5316     0.72   -10.81
 Chile peso                           692.5     0.14   -12.43
 Colombia peso                      2933.65     0.85   -18.60
 Peru sol                             3.257     0.10    -8.54
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.5075     0.03   -10.07
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.83     1.26   -11.56
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
