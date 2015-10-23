FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, currencies seesaw as China cuts rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose but
currencies alternated gains and losses on Friday after China
eased monetary policy to support its slowing economy.
    China's decision to cut benchmark interest rates and loosen
bank reserve requirements fueled a rally in global equities
markets, driving MSCI's benchmark stock index for Latin America
 1 percent higher.
    In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index climbed 0.6
percent, supported by shares of banks and miner Vale SA
, a direct beneficiary of China's demand for
commodities.
    Latin American currencies seesawed between positive and
negative territories, however, as a rally in the U.S. dollar and
Treasuries yields reduced the allure of higher-yielding
currencies.
    In afternoon trade, the Brazilian real edged 0.1
percent higher after falling as much as 0.6 percent earlier. The
Mexican peso dropped 0.4 percent while the Chilean peso
 strengthened 0.2 percent.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                866.22     0.94   -10.26
 MSCI LatAm                          2051.62     1.02   -25.55
 Brazil Bovespa                     48065.44     0.61    -3.88
 Mexico IPC                         44836.87     0.47     3.92
 Chile IPSA                          3893.35     0.51     1.10
 Chile IGPA                         18992.28     0.14     0.65
 Argentina MerVal                   11297.14     1.48    31.68
 Colombia IGBC                       9436.85    -0.34   -18.89
 Venezuela IBC                      12243.71    -0.38   217.30
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.9012     0.08   -31.88
 Mexico peso                         16.5359    -0.37   -10.84
 Chile peso                            687.4     0.23   -11.78
 Colombia peso                       2912.95    -0.35   -18.02
 Peru sol                             3.2611    -0.03    -8.65
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.5150     0.00   -10.14
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.01     0.12   -12.55
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing
by Grant McCool)

