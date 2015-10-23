EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, currencies seesaw as China cuts rates

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose but currencies alternated gains and losses on Friday after China eased monetary policy to support its slowing economy. China's decision to cut benchmark interest rates and loosen bank reserve requirements fueled a rally in global equities markets, driving MSCI's benchmark stock index for Latin America 1 percent higher. In Brazil, the Bovespa stock index climbed 0.6 percent, supported by shares of banks and miner Vale SA , a direct beneficiary of China's demand for commodities. Latin American currencies seesawed between positive and negative territories, however, as a rally in the U.S. dollar and Treasuries yields reduced the allure of higher-yielding currencies. In afternoon trade, the Brazilian real edged 0.1 percent higher after falling as much as 0.6 percent earlier. The Mexican peso dropped 0.4 percent while the Chilean peso strengthened 0.2 percent. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1540 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 866.22 0.94 -10.26 MSCI LatAm 2051.62 1.02 -25.55 Brazil Bovespa 48065.44 0.61 -3.88 Mexico IPC 44836.87 0.47 3.92 Chile IPSA 3893.35 0.51 1.10 Chile IGPA 18992.28 0.14 0.65 Argentina MerVal 11297.14 1.48 31.68 Colombia IGBC 9436.85 -0.34 -18.89 Venezuela IBC 12243.71 -0.38 217.30 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9012 0.08 -31.88 Mexico peso 16.5359 -0.37 -10.84 Chile peso 687.4 0.23 -11.78 Colombia peso 2912.95 -0.35 -18.02 Peru sol 3.2611 -0.03 -8.65 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5150 0.00 -10.14 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.01 0.12 -12.55 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)