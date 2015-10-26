FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX supported by Fed hopes; Brazil investors on sidelines
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX supported by Fed hopes; Brazil investors on sidelines

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
rose on Monday on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would not raise interest rates until next year, but a
Brazilian political and economic crisis weighed on the real.
    The real closed 0.7 percent weaker after gaining as
much as 1.6 percent earlier in the session, with price
volatility exacerbated by low trading volumes.  
    "Liquidity is very thin," said Italo Abucater, a currency
specialist with Icap brokerage in Brazil. "Any small dollar
purchase is enough to provoke a correction in the exchange
rate."
    Investors avoided building large positions in the Brazilian
foreign exchange market, traders said.
    While prospects for Latin America's largest economy
continued to get worse, there was no progress in negotiations to
bridge a budget gap in 2016. Meanwhile, the government was still
struggling to determine the size of this year's unavoidable
primary budget deficit. 
    Other Latin American currencies were modestly stronger, with
the Mexican peso gaining 0.4 percent and the Chilean peso
 rising 0.2 percent, as investors braced for the Fed's
interest rate decision on Wednesday.
    A series of poor economic data and corporate earnings in the
United States increased bets that U.S. policymakers would
refrain from increasing interest rates before 2016.
       
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                  daily %    YTD %
                                                 change   change
                                     Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                     867    -0.18    -9.18
 MSCI LatAm                             2028.8    -1.11   -24.79
 Brazil Bovespa                       47104.57    -1.03    -5.80
 Mexico IPC                           44902.78    -0.24     4.07
 Chile IPSA                            3907.43     0.29     1.47
 Chile IGPA                           19132.68     0.36     1.39
 Argentina MerVal                    11772.289     3.91    37.22
 Colombia IGBC                         9385.24    -0.75   -19.33
 Venezuela IBC                        12040.89    -0.42   212.04
                                                                
 Currencies                                     daily %    YTD %
                                                 change   change
                                        Latest           
 Brazil real                            3.9165    -0.69   -32.15
 Mexico peso                            16.546     0.37   -10.89
 Chile peso                              685.5     0.18   -11.54
 Colombia peso                         2927.25    -0.39   -18.42
 Peru sol                               3.2731    -0.17    -8.99
 Argentina peso (interbank)             9.5250    -0.05   -10.24
                                                         
 Argentina peso (parallel)               15.76     1.90   -11.17
                                                         
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing
by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
