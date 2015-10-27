FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on anxiety before Fed decision
#Market News
October 27, 2015

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on anxiety before Fed decision

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were
lower on Tuesday as many investors stayed on the sidelines
before an interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on
Wednesday.
    Bets that the U.S. central bank will refrain from raising
borrowing costs this year have boosted investors' appetite for
risk in the past few days, driving up currencies in the region.
    Most investors still believe the Fed will delay its
much-anticipated rate hike to 2016, but some of them adopted a
cautious stance before the bank's post-meeting statement, which
may shed more light on the timing of that move.
    Reflecting the anxiety, the currencies of Mexico,
Chile, and Colombia weakened between 0.2 percent
and 0.7 percent. The Brazilian real edged up 0.1 percent
after underperforming its peers on Monday.
    In equity markets, shares of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA
 jumped 4.7 percent following its third-quarter
results but were unable to support Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index in the black. 
    Latin American equities posted losses in line with Wall
Street indexes and a decline in commodities prices.
       
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               861.33    -0.73    -9.27
 MSCI LatAm                         2015.87    -1.49   -24.97
 Brazil Bovespa                    46853.72    -0.75    -6.31
 Mexico IPC                        44672.05    -0.81     3.54
 Chile IPSA                         3866.31    -0.99     0.40
 Chile IGPA                        18916.18    -1.08     0.24
 Argentina MerVal                 11551.609    -2.33    34.65
 Colombia IGBC                      9304.04     -1.3   -20.03
 Venezuela IBC                     12141.07     0.83   214.64
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.9130     0.08   -32.09
 Mexico peso                        16.5645    -0.19   -10.99
 Chile peso                           688.5    -0.44   -11.92
 Colombia peso                       2948.2    -0.66   -19.00
 Peru sol                            3.2781    -0.15    -9.12
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.5250     0.03   -10.24
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.77     0.25   -11.22
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; editing by Grant McCool)

