EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks gain ahead of Fed decision
October 28, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies, stocks gain ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and
currencies rose on Wednesday as investors were optimistic that
the U.S. Federal Reserve would signal a delay in its
much-anticipated interest rate hike until 2016. 
    Trading volumes in the currency market were generally thin,
however, as investors avoided building big positions before the
Fed's post-meeting statement to be released at 1800 GMT.
    Latin American currencies such as those of Brazil,
Mexico, and Chile gained between 0.3 percent and
0.8 percent.
    "With thin trading volumes, we can easily have a spike in
volatility," warned Guilherme Esquelbek, a trader with
Correparti brokerage in Brazil.
    Latin American stocks tracked by a key MSCI index
 rose 1 percent. 
    Shares of Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian
producer of personal care goods, jumped nearly 5 percent on a
report that the government of the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's
richest and most populous, planed to cut a tax known as CPMF on
medicine sales. 
    The report by Folha de S.Paulo newspaper also said the Sao
Paulo government plans to increase the ICMS tax on beer sales.
Shares of AmBev, the Brazilian subsidiary of the
world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, dropped
1.3 percent as a result. 
       
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                860.88    -0.21    -9.79
 MSCI LatAm                          2046.07     1.06   -25.77
 Brazil Bovespa                     47280.72     0.51    -5.45
 Mexico IPC                         44850.35     0.34     3.95
 Chile IPSA                          3877.37     0.04     0.69
 Chile IGPA                         19016.65     0.05     0.78
 Argentina MerVal                   12242.56     4.69    42.70
 Colombia IGBC                       9312.62    -0.33   -19.96
 Venezuela IBC                      11964.04    -1.19   210.05
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.8653     0.80   -31.25
 Mexico peso                         16.4582     0.52   -10.42
 Chile peso                            686.1     0.35   -11.62
 Colombia peso                       2916.85     1.07   -18.13
 Peru sol                             3.2771     0.06    -9.10
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.5350    -0.03   -10.33
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.93    -0.50   -12.12
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; and Bruno Federowski; editing
by Grant McCool)

