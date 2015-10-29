FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2015 / 12:30 PM / in 2 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rate futures rise on central bank minutes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Yields paid on Brazil's
interest rate futures rose on Thursday after the central bank
pledged to remain "vigilant" against inflation, while Latin
American currencies weakened on fear that U.S. interest rates
may go up this year after all.
    Brazil's interest rate contracts maturing in January 2017
 paid a yield of 15.43 percent, compared with15.38
percent late on Wednesday, as the minutes of the central bank's
latest monetary policy meeting suggested additional interest
rate hikes are possible. 
    In the Brazilian central bank's parlance, the word
"vigilant" often signals a hawkish bias to future monetary
policy decisions.
    Brazil's inflation expectations for 2016 continue to rise
due to the impact of a weakening currency and growing fiscal
deficits as the country is forecast to suffer its longest
recession since the 1930s.
    In the foreign exchange market, the Brazilian real 
and the Chilean peso lost about 0.7 percent against the
dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy
statement on Wednesday stoked concern that it would hike 
interest rates this year.
    Emerging market assets had rallied over the past few days on
bets that U.S. interest rates would go up only next year. But
the Fed poured cold water on such hopes as it made a positive
assessment of the U.S. labor market and downplayed the recent
turmoil in global financial markets. 
    Latin American stocks fell more than 2 percent.
 
    In Brazil, shares of Banco Bradesco SA weighed
the most on the benchmark Bovespa index after the bank
beat third-quarter profit estimates but increased loan-loss
provisions.
    Bradesco's shares dropped 2.6 percent while the Bovespa
index lost 1.2 percent.
       
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1215 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                              Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets            845.6    -1.71   -10.04
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     1990.63    -2.15   -25.42
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                46167.92    -1.23    -7.68
                                                  
                                                         
 Currencies                              daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                                 Latest           
 Brazil real                     3.9481    -0.74   -32.69
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    16.6607    -0.14   -11.50
                                                  
 Chile peso                       690.7    -0.64   -12.21
                                                  
 Colombia peso                  2918.25     0.04   -18.17
 Peru sol                        3.2821     0.00    -9.23
                                                  
 Argentina peso (interbank)      9.5350    -0.03   -10.33
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)        15.85     0.00   -11.67
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)

