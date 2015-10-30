FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on weak U.S. data; real treads water
October 30, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on weak U.S. data; real treads water

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
rose on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer spending
data rekindled hopes that the Federal Reserve may not raise
interest rates this year, supporting risk appetite for a little
longer.
    The Mexican peso gained 0.9 percent while the
Colombian peso climbed 0.7 percent after data showed U.S.
consumer spending in September recorded its smallest gain in
eight months. 
    The Brazilian real was little changed, however, as
trading volumes dwindled ahead of a holiday on Monday that will
keep local markets closed for three days.
    Latin American stocks were 0.4 percent higher, according to
a benchmark MSCI index for the region.
    In Brazil, shares of poultry producer BRF SA 
tumbled 10 percent as analysts worried about the company's
domestic performance even after it reported third-quarter
results that beat economists' forecasts. 
 
    BRF shares weighed the most on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index, offsetting a 7.3 percent rise in shares of
wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA. 
    TIM shares gained on expectations of a merger with rival Oi
SA, which announced on Friday that it entered
exclusive negotiations with investment firm LetterOne to secure
the funds needed for a deal. 
 
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1725 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                847.01      0.1   -11.52
 MSCI LatAm                           1997.2      0.4   -27.07
 Brazil Bovespa                     45546.98    -0.18    -8.92
 Mexico IPC                         44348.98    -0.64     2.79
 Chile IPSA                          3824.39    -0.31    -0.69
 Chile IGPA                         18795.54    -0.02    -0.40
 Argentina MerVal                  12534.779     2.69    46.11
 Colombia IGBC                       9225.14     0.16   -20.71
 Venezuela IBC                      11064.37    -0.93   186.74
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.8580    -0.11   -31.12
 Mexico peso                          16.485     0.86   -10.56
 Chile peso                            691.5    -0.47   -12.31
 Colombia peso                        2894.5     0.72   -17.50
 Peru sol                             3.2881    -0.03    -9.40
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.5400     0.03   -10.38
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)              15.7     0.45   -10.83
                                                       
 
 

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)

