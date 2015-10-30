EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on weak U.S. data; real treads water

By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data rekindled hopes that the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates this year, supporting risk appetite for a little longer. The Mexican peso gained 0.9 percent while the Colombian peso climbed 0.7 percent after data showed U.S. consumer spending in September recorded its smallest gain in eight months. The Brazilian real was little changed, however, as trading volumes dwindled ahead of a holiday on Monday that will keep local markets closed for three days. Latin American stocks were 0.4 percent higher, according to a benchmark MSCI index for the region. In Brazil, shares of poultry producer BRF SA tumbled 10 percent as analysts worried about the company's domestic performance even after it reported third-quarter results that beat economists' forecasts. BRF shares weighed the most on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, offsetting a 7.3 percent rise in shares of wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA. TIM shares gained on expectations of a merger with rival Oi SA, which announced on Friday that it entered exclusive negotiations with investment firm LetterOne to secure the funds needed for a deal. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1725 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 847.01 0.1 -11.52 MSCI LatAm 1997.2 0.4 -27.07 Brazil Bovespa 45546.98 -0.18 -8.92 Mexico IPC 44348.98 -0.64 2.79 Chile IPSA 3824.39 -0.31 -0.69 Chile IGPA 18795.54 -0.02 -0.40 Argentina MerVal 12534.779 2.69 46.11 Colombia IGBC 9225.14 0.16 -20.71 Venezuela IBC 11064.37 -0.93 186.74 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8580 -0.11 -31.12 Mexico peso 16.485 0.86 -10.56 Chile peso 691.5 -0.47 -12.31 Colombia peso 2894.5 0.72 -17.50 Peru sol 3.2881 -0.03 -9.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5400 0.03 -10.38 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.7 0.45 -10.83 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)