EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets drop as fears of U.S. rate hike return
November 4, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets drop as fears of U.S. rate hike return

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks fell on Wednesday after strong U.S. economic data and
remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen increased bets
that U.S. interest rates may go up this year, reducing the
allure of emerging-market assets.
    Stocks tracked by the benchmark MSCI index for Latin America
 fell 1.2 percent after Yellen said the world's
largest economy was "performing well" and that a December rate
hike was a possibility. 
    Supporting Yellen's case was U.S. data showing exports were
rebounding, the services sector was expanding, and private
employers maintained a steady pace of hiring. 
    "Bets that the Fed will increase interest rates in December
have increased," said 4Cast economist Pedro Tuesta, noting that
Friday's nonfarm payroll numbers would be crucial to confirm
those bets.
    Latin American currencies spent most of the morning hovering
around Tuesday's close but weakened after the data, with the
Brazilian real and the Mexican peso dropping about
0.9 percent each.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                  daily %    YTD %
                                                 change   change
                                     Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                  866.27     0.64    -9.99
 MSCI LatAm                            2062.95    -1.22   -23.44
 Brazil Bovespa                       47549.01    -1.05    -4.92
 Mexico IPC                           45398.27      0.1     5.22
 Chile IPSA                            3861.22    -0.31     0.27
 Chile IGPA                           18952.55    -0.27     0.44
 Argentina MerVal                     12855.96     0.33    49.85
 Colombia IGBC                         9171.33    -0.48   -21.17
 Venezuela IBC                        11941.63     4.74   209.47
                                                                
 Currencies                                     daily %    YTD %
                                                 change   change
                                        Latest           
 Brazil real                            3.8032    -0.94   -30.12
 Mexico peso                           16.5405    -0.86   -10.82
 Chile peso                                691    -0.40   -12.24
 Colombia peso                            2836    -1.33   -15.80
 Peru sol                               3.2931    -0.27    -9.54
 Argentina peso (interbank)             9.5675    -0.05   -10.63
                                                         
 Argentina peso (parallel)               15.44     0.45    -9.33
                                                         
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
