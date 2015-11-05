EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real bucks Latam losses as central bank acts

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened more than 0.5 percent on Thursday, outperforming Latin American currencies, as the central bank intervened to provide liquidity to the local foreign exchange market. Brazil's central bank sold as much as $500 million on the spot market with agreements to repurchase those dollars on Jan. 4 and April 4 of next year. It was the second time this week the central bank intervened through these so-called repo operations. The bank has been increasing its offering of dollars, as it usually does at the end of the year, when dollars may be scarce as more Brazilians vacation abroad and foreign companies send more profits to their headquarters. The real last traded at 3.78 per dollar, 0.5 percent stronger from Wednesday's close after gaining as much as 0.8 percent earlier. "It seems that the central bank is sending a clear message to the market with those repo auctions that it is not comfortable with a real weaker than 3.8 per dollar," said Jefferson Luiz Rugik, a trader with Correparti brokerage in Brazil. Other Latin American currencies weakened for a second consecutive day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled a growing chance that U.S. interest rates may go up in December, potentially reducing the allure of emerging-market assets. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 863.81 -0.5 -9.22 MSCI LatAm 2,073.91 0.17 -24.09 Brazil Bovespa 47,911.74 0.42 -4.19 Mexico IPC 45,351.46 -0.05 5.11 Chile IPSA 3,860.04 -0.15 0.24 Chile IGPA 18,947.81 -0.13 0.41 Argentina MerVal 12,890.19 0.71 50.25 Colombia IGBC 9,243.87 0.39 -20.55 Venezuela IBC 11,935.46 -0.05 209.31 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.7790 0.45 -29.68 Mexico peso 16.6102 -0.41 -11.24 Chile peso 694.5 -0.50 -12.69 Colombia peso 2,857 -0.75 -16.42 Peru sol 3.3041 -0.24 -9.84 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5775 -0.08 -10.73 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.28 1.18 -8.38 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Richard Chang)