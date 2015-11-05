FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real bucks Latam losses as central bank acts
November 5, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real bucks Latam losses as central bank acts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened
more than 0.5 percent on Thursday, outperforming Latin American
currencies, as the central bank intervened to provide liquidity
to the local foreign exchange market.
    Brazil's central bank sold as much as $500 million on the
spot market with agreements to repurchase those dollars on Jan.
4 and April 4 of next year. It was the second time this week the
central bank intervened through these so-called repo
operations. 
    The bank has been increasing its offering of dollars, as it
usually does at the end of the year, when dollars may be scarce
as more Brazilians vacation abroad and foreign companies send
more profits to their headquarters.
    The real last traded at 3.78 per dollar, 0.5 percent
stronger from Wednesday's close after gaining as much as 0.8
percent earlier.
    "It seems that the central bank is sending a clear message
to the market with those repo auctions that it is not
comfortable with a real weaker than 3.8 per dollar," said
Jefferson Luiz Rugik, a trader with Correparti brokerage in
Brazil.
    Other Latin American currencies weakened for a second
consecutive day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
signaled a growing chance that U.S. interest rates may go up in
December, potentially reducing the allure of emerging-market
assets.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                 Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                              pct   change
                                           change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets            863.81     -0.5    -9.22
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                     2,073.91     0.17   -24.09
 Brazil Bovespa                47,911.74     0.42    -4.19
 Mexico IPC                    45,351.46    -0.05     5.11
 Chile IPSA                     3,860.04    -0.15     0.24
 Chile IGPA                    18,947.81    -0.13     0.41
 Argentina MerVal              12,890.19     0.71    50.25
 Colombia IGBC                  9,243.87     0.39   -20.55
 Venezuela IBC                 11,935.46    -0.05   209.31
                                                          
 Currencies                       Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                              pct   change
                                           change  
 Brazil real                      3.7790     0.45   -29.68
 Mexico peso                     16.6102    -0.41   -11.24
 Chile peso                        694.5    -0.50   -12.69
 Colombia peso                     2,857    -0.75   -16.42
 Peru sol                         3.3041    -0.24    -9.84
 Argentina peso (interbank)       9.5775    -0.08   -10.73
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.28     1.18    -8.38
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
