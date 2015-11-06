FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies sell off after robust US jobs report
November 6, 2015

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday after stronger-than-forecast U.S. payrolls
data boosted the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates in December, potentially reducing the allure of emerging
market assets.
    The currencies of Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia
 all dropped more than 1 percent after data showed U.S.
nonfarm payrolls posted in October its largest rise since
December 2014, bringing the unemployment rate to a 7-1/2-year
low. 
    "The rate hike ought to come in December," said Francisco
Carvalho, manager at the currency desk of BCG Liquidez brokerage
in Brazil. "But we still have a month before the Fed meeting, so
the market will continue to speculate after each new piece of
data."
    In Mexico, the sharp currency weakening triggered an auction
of $200 million by the central bank. 
    Latin American stocks tracked by a benchmark MSCI index
 dropped 2.9 percent after the U.S. jobs data was
released.
    Shares of Brazilian miner Vale sank more than 7
percent after its Samarco miner, jointly-owned with BHP Billiton
, reported that two of its tailings dams in the Brazilian
state of Minas Gerais burst on Thursday, devastating a nearby
town. 
    The drop in Vale shares weighed heavily on Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index, which fell 2.7 percent.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1530 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                              Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets           849.38    -1.71    -9.64
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2012.64    -2.88   -24.03
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                46632.76    -2.94    -6.75
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                    45007.72    -0.42     4.32
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                      3848.8    -0.26    -0.06
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    18847.65    -0.23    -0.12
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal              12899.46     0.78    50.36
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                  9244.86    -0.09   -20.54
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 11934.08    -0.01   209.27
                                                  
                                                         
 Currencies                              daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                                 Latest           
 Brazil real                     3.8364    -1.64   -30.73
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    16.8601    -1.53   -12.55
                                                  
 Chile peso                       699.3    -0.69   -13.28
                                                  
 Colombia peso                   2900.5    -1.51   -17.67
 Peru sol                        3.3171    -0.42   -10.19
                                                  
 Argentina peso (interbank)      9.5775    -0.08   -10.73
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)        15.09     2.45    -7.22
                                                  
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)

