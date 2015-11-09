FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies extend losses on U.S. rate hike fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
extended a recent sell-off on Monday as investors continued to
price in the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate increase in
December, potentially causing money to flow out of risky
emerging markets.
    The currencies of Brazil and Chile dropped 0.5
percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, adding to a Friday
sell-off that followed a stronger-than-forecast U.S. payrolls
report.
    "The Fed has been signaling since its last October meeting
that, barring a major surprise, it intends to start normalizing
its monetary policy at its Dec 16 meeting," analysts with
Brazil's Bradesco bank wrote in a note to clients.
    Colombia's peso posted larger losses, down 1.2 percent from
Friday's close, as falling oil prices clouded prospects for the
country's economy. Colombian export revenues have been declining
more than 40 percent from the previous year due to lower prices
of oil, the country's main export product.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1840 GMT:    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               842.63    -1.15   -10.86
 MSCI LatAm                         2001.44    -1.08   -25.83
 Brazil Bovespa                    46288.88    -1.34    -7.44
 Mexico IPC                        44367.94    -1.94     2.83
 Chile IPSA                          3830.5     -0.5    -0.53
 Chile IGPA                        18815.27    -0.42    -0.29
 Argentina MerVal                  12854.75    -0.34    49.84
 Colombia IGBC                      9159.63     -0.7   -21.27
 Venezuela IBC                     12160.19     1.82   215.13
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.8005    -1.03   -30.07
 Mexico peso                         16.816    -0.01   -12.32
 Chile peso                           702.5    -0.46   -13.68
 Colombia peso                         2925    -1.19   -18.36
 Peru sol                            3.3121     0.00   -10.06
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.5850    -0.05   -10.80
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             14.4     5.14    -2.78
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Diane Craft)

