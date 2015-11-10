FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks lead Latam losses on political uncertainty
November 10, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks lead Latam losses on political uncertainty

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's stocks were among the
worst performers in Latin America on Tuesday as speculation
about the future of Finance Minister Joaquim Levy raised more
questions about the government's commitment to fiscal austerity.
    Although Levy has repeatedly denied rumors of his
resignation, Brazilian media was abuzz with reports that
President Dilma Rousseff was considering replacing him in coming
months, perhaps in the beginning of 2016.
    Levy has spearheaded efforts to bridge a mounting budget gap
that has fueled investor mistrust in the Brazilian economy,
contributing to the longest economic recession since the 1930s.
    His austerity plans have met strong resistance in Congress,
however. Uncertainty about his future in the government are on
the rise, said Marco Aurelio Barbosa, an analyst with CM Capital
Markets in Brazil. 
    "What's worse, there's a growing fear that Brazil's economic
policies will change course," he wrote in a note to clients.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell 0.8 percent,
while Mexico's IPC index fell 0.5 percent. MSCI's
benchmark index for Latin American stocks lost
0.4 percent.
    Shares of Vale SA dropped 1.6 percent, weighing
heavily on the Bovespa index, after the miner said a deadly
collapse of a tailings dam at Samarco, an iron ore company it
owns 50-50 with Australia's BHP Billiton Plc, will cut
output from two nearby mines. 
    In the opposite direction, shares of pulp producer Fibria
Celulose SA rallied 4.3 percent after it said it had
sufficient water reserves for its operations in Espirito Santo
state to last 100 days, after the Samarco dam burst contaminated
downstream rivers with mud.   

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1830 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               832.77    -1.28   -11.79
 MSCI LatAm                         1992.91    -0.41   -26.64
 Brazil Bovespa                    45820.59    -0.81    -8.37
 Mexico IPC                        44276.17    -0.46     2.62
 Chile IPSA                         3797.93    -0.85    -1.38
 Chile IGPA                        18589.41     -1.2    -1.49
 Argentina MerVal                  12846.35    -0.19    49.74
 Colombia IGBC                      9136.99    -0.33   -21.47
 Venezuela IBC                     12269.09      0.9   217.96
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.7892     0.26   -29.87
 Mexico peso                        16.7402     0.12   -11.92
 Chile peso                          699.75     0.39   -13.34
 Colombia peso                         2941    -0.46   -18.80
 Peru sol                            3.3151    -0.09   -10.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.5925    -0.05   -10.87
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.52    -0.48    -3.58
                                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Paula Arend Laier; editing
by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
