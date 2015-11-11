EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets rally as finmin speculation swirls

By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency and stocks rallied on Wednesday amid growing speculation that former central bank president Henrique Meirelles could replace Joaquim Levy as finance minister in the coming months. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index had initially posted losses on Tuesday as doubts about Levy's future raised fresh questions about President Dilma Rousseff's commitment to fiscal austerity. On Wednesday, new reports that Meirelles would take over from Levy in coming months emerged in the local press, fueling optimism among some traders. They speculated that the possible return of Meirelles, who served as central bank chief for eight years during both terms of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, could unlock much-needed austerity bills that are currently stuck in Congress. After a lunch with lawmakers and business leaders in Brasilia, Meirelles said he had not received a "formal invitation" to take over as finance minister and that he would not comment on such rumors. The Bovespa index last traded 1.8 percent higher while the real gained 0.5 percent to 3.77 per dollar. Earlier on Wednesday, the Brazilian currency had risen to 3.70 per dollar, or 2.3 percent stronger than Tuesday's close. Some traders argued that Meirelles could be more flexible and perhaps more successful than Levy in dealing with lawmakers who have been firmly opposed to Rousseff's fiscal adjustment program. But others were more skeptical. "Nothing guarantees that (a new finance minister) will turn the fiscal adjustment into reality," analysts with Brazil's Guide Investimentos wrote in a research note to clients, warning that the current rally may be short-lived. "On the other hand, if new Finance Ministry officials receive more political backing, we may see an inflection point in Brazilian markets," they said. Meirelles and Levy delivered speeches during a lunch with lawmakers and business leaders in Brasilia on Wednesday. Both insisted that fiscal austerity was crucial for Brazil to regain investors' trust and for the economy to grow again. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 832.99 -0.05 -12.85 MSCI LatAm 2024.92 1.19 -26.64 Brazil Bovespa 47101.96 1.94 -5.81 Mexico IPC 44344.14 -0.04 2.78 Chile IPSA 3804.61 -0.09 -1.20 Chile IGPA 18647.48 -0.09 -1.18 Argentina MerVal 13113.93 0.46 52.86 Colombia IGBC 9024.45 -1.24 -22.43 Venezuela IBC 12555.32 2.33 225.37 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.7706 0.54 -29.52 Mexico peso 16.7445 0.11 -11.95 Chile peso 698.25 0.21 -13.15 Colombia peso 2946 -0.18 -18.94 Peru sol 3.3131 0.06 -10.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.5975 -0.03 -10.91 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.2 -3.29 -7.89 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)