EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso slumps on oil, Fed concerns
November 12, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso slumps on oil, Fed concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Nelson Bocanegra
    BOGOTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso was the
world's worst performing currency on Thursday as a drop in
prices of oil, the country's main export product, raised fears
that Colombia will suffer more than other emerging economies
when U.S. interest rates go up.
    The Colombian peso fell 3.1 percent, its biggest
single-day slide in nearly three months, becoming on Thursday
the worst performer among the 152 currencies tracked by Reuters.
    Other Latin American currencies were little changed or
slightly weaker, with the Brazilian real closing steady
at 3.76 per dollar and the Chilean peso easing 0.5
percent.
    Investors fear that the supply of dollars to Colombia will
decline further as oil prices fall to 2-1/2-month lows and the
U.S. Federal Reserve increases interest rates, luring investors
out of emerging markets and back into U.S. Treasuries.
    Dollars from a planned sale of power generator Isagen
 may also fail to materialize after a group of Colombian
lawmakers proposed a bill requiring congressional approval for
the sale of state-owned companies.
    Colombia hoped to raise at least $1.7 billion with the sale
of Isagen.
    "There is lack of dollar liquidity," said Camilo Perez, an
analyst with Banco de Bogota.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                833,81     0,05   -12,85
 MSCI LatAm                           2011,9    -0,86    -25,6
 Brazil Bovespa                     46883,58    -0,39    -6,25
 Mexico IPC                         44166,96    -0,41     2,37
 Chile IPSA                          3788,36    -0,43    -1,63
 Chile IGPA                         18584,46    -0,33    -1,52
 Argentina MerVal                   13156,89    -0,02    53,36
 Colombia IGBC                       8918,91    -1,45   -23,34
 Venezuela IBC                      12543,79    -0,09   225,07
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3,7647     0,06   -29,41
 Mexico peso                         16,7295    -0,04   -11,87
 Chile peso                           701,75    -0,50   -13,59
 Colombia peso                        3039,5    -3,08   -21,43
 Peru sol                             3,3241    -0,33   -10,38
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9,6100    -0,08   -11,03
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15,22     0,72    -8,02
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
