EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real sells off on finance minister speculation

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led losses among Latin American currencies on Friday as speculation about the future of Finance Minister Joaquim Levy increased with a local newspaper reporting that President Dilma Rousseff had already decided to replace him. Levy is under growing pressure to leave but Rousseff continues to back him, a government official told Reuters on Friday, denying the report from local newspaper Valor Economico. Uncertainty about Brazil's economic policy at a time of growing economic crisis drove the real as much as 1.9 percent lower on Friday, to 3.84 per dollar. Other Latin American currencies posted more modest losses, and the Mexican peso gained slightly. "There is a lot of noise regarding Levy," said Glauber Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil. "The market seeks protection against that uncertainty by buying dollars." Also weighing on the real was Valor's affirmation that Rousseff is reluctant to give greater autonomy to whomever succeeds Levy at the Finance Ministry. The real rallied earlier this week on talk that former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles, an orthodox economist widely praised on Wall Street, would likely take over the job of finance minister. Traders said, however, that any change in the Finance Ministry would be good for nothing if the new minister has little autonomy to implement policies.