#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real sells off on finance minister speculation

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led losses
among Latin American currencies on Friday as speculation about
the future of Finance Minister Joaquim Levy increased with a
local newspaper reporting that President Dilma Rousseff had
already decided to replace him.
    Levy is under growing pressure to leave but Rousseff
continues to back him, a government official told Reuters on
Friday, denying the report from local newspaper Valor Economico.
 
    Uncertainty about Brazil's economic policy at a time of
growing economic crisis drove the real as much as 1.9
percent lower on Friday, to 3.84 per dollar. Other Latin
American currencies posted more modest losses, and the Mexican
peso gained slightly.
    "There is a lot of noise regarding Levy," said Glauber
Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil. "The market
seeks protection against that uncertainty by buying dollars."   
    Also weighing on the real was Valor's affirmation that
Rousseff is reluctant to give greater autonomy to whomever
succeeds Levy at the Finance Ministry.
    The real rallied earlier this week on talk that former
central bank chief Henrique Meirelles, an orthodox economist
widely praised on Wall Street, would likely take over the job of
finance minister. 
    Traders said, however, that any change in the Finance
Ministry would be good for nothing if the new minister has
little autonomy to implement policies.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1855 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               819,67    -1,69   -12,82
 MSCI LatAm                         1975,34    -1,56   -26,44
 Brazil Bovespa                    46506,54     -0,8    -7,00
 Mexico IPC                        43593,46    -1,19     1,04
 Chile IPSA                         3784,26    -0,27    -1,73
 Chile IGPA                        18574,76     -0,1    -1,57
 Argentina MerVal                  13191,51     0,07    53,76
 Colombia IGBC                       8695,4    -2,28   -25,26
 Venezuela IBC                     12497,66    -0,37   223,88
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3,8289    -1,68   -30,59
 Mexico peso                         16,721     0,11   -11,82
 Chile peso                          704,25    -0,35   -13,89
 Colombia peso                       3075,6    -1,19   -22,36
 Peru sol                            3,3371    -0,39   -10,73
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9,6225    -0,10   -11,15
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)               15     1,80    -6,67
                                                      
 
 (Reporting Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
