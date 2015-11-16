FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide on Fed rate hike fears; real steady
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide on Fed rate hike fears; real steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
weakened on Monday as investors bet U.S. interest rates would
rise next month, but the Brazilian real steadied after President
Dilma Rousseff reaffirmed that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy
would remain in the job.
    The currencies of Mexico and Chile lost 0.5
percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, as investors feared
higher U.S. rates may reduce the allure of emerging market
currencies.
    Traders said the market impact of the attacks Friday in
Paris was limited, and the focus of the market remained on the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next month.
 
    In Brazil, the real was 0.3 percent stronger after
Rousseff, who was attending a G20 meeting in Turkey, said
speculation about the future of Levy was "extremely damaging"
and that he would remain at the helm of the finance ministry.
    The real had lost 1.7 percent on Friday after local
newspaper Valor Economico reported that Rousseff had already
decided to replace Levy. 

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1825 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                    Latest      Daily      YTD 
                                                 pct      pct
                                              change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               813.73     -0.9   -14.14
 MSCI LatAm                        1,976.61    -0.13   -27.44
 Brazil Bovespa                   46,765.49     0.53    -6.48
 Mexico IPC                       43,617.73    -1.14     1.09
 Chile IPSA                        3,762.57    -0.44    -2.30
 Chile IGPA                       18,485.97    -0.38    -2.04
 Argentina MerVal                 13,470.84     2.18    57.02
 Colombia IGBC                     8,691.22    -2.33   -25.30
 Venezuela IBC                    12,272.34     -1.8   218.04
                                                             
 Currencies                          Latest   Daily      YTD 
                                                 pct      pct
                                              change   change
 Brazil real                         3.8207     0.30   -30.44
 Mexico peso                        16.7754    -0.52   -12.11
 Chile peso                             713    -1.23   -14.95
 Colombia peso                      3,073.4     0.07   -22.30
 Peru sol                            3.3471    -0.33   -11.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.6300    -0.05   -11.21
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)               15     0.33    -6.67
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)

