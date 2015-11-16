EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide on Fed rate hike fears; real steady

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Monday as investors bet U.S. interest rates would rise next month, but the Brazilian real steadied after President Dilma Rousseff reaffirmed that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy would remain in the job. The currencies of Mexico and Chile lost 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, as investors feared higher U.S. rates may reduce the allure of emerging market currencies. Traders said the market impact of the attacks Friday in Paris was limited, and the focus of the market remained on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next month. In Brazil, the real was 0.3 percent stronger after Rousseff, who was attending a G20 meeting in Turkey, said speculation about the future of Levy was "extremely damaging" and that he would remain at the helm of the finance ministry. The real had lost 1.7 percent on Friday after local newspaper Valor Economico reported that Rousseff had already decided to replace Levy. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1825 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 813.73 -0.9 -14.14 MSCI LatAm 1,976.61 -0.13 -27.44 Brazil Bovespa 46,765.49 0.53 -6.48 Mexico IPC 43,617.73 -1.14 1.09 Chile IPSA 3,762.57 -0.44 -2.30 Chile IGPA 18,485.97 -0.38 -2.04 Argentina MerVal 13,470.84 2.18 57.02 Colombia IGBC 8,691.22 -2.33 -25.30 Venezuela IBC 12,272.34 -1.8 218.04 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8207 0.30 -30.44 Mexico peso 16.7754 -0.52 -12.11 Chile peso 713 -1.23 -14.95 Colombia peso 3,073.4 0.07 -22.30 Peru sol 3.3471 -0.33 -11.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6300 -0.05 -11.21 Argentina peso (parallel) 15 0.33 -6.67 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)