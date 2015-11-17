EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain with Wall St; BRF boosts Brazil Bovespa

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday in line with strong Wall Street performance, while currencies in the region were little changed after a batch of economic data did little to change investor expectations about the future of U.S. interest rates. Stocks tracked by a benchmark MSCI index for Latin America rose 1 percent. Benchmark equity indexes for Brazil and Mexico also gained about 1 percent each. Shares of Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, climbed 1.7 percent following a report that 15 Brazilian poultry processors were allowed to export to Mexico. In currency markets, the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were little changed after a rebound in U.S. consumer inflation supported the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start raising rates next month. Prospects for higher U.S interest rates have been reducing investors' interest in high yielding, risky emerging market currencies. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 824.11 1.32 -14.95 MSCI LatAm 1996.79 1.03 -27.54 Brazil Bovespa 47344.09 1.06 -5.33 Mexico IPC 44084.05 1.07 2.17 Chile IPSA 3740.26 -0.52 -2.87 Chile IGPA 18387.73 -0.47 -2.56 Argentina MerVal 13796.409 0.34 60.82 Colombia IGBC 8433.25 -2.97 -27.52 Venezuela IBC 12449.84 1.45 222.64 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8155 -0.03 -30.35 Mexico peso 16.745 0.15 -11.95 Chile peso 711 0.28 -14.71 Colombia peso 3075 -0.05 -22.34 Peru sol 3.3461 -0.03 -10.97 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.6400 -0.08 -11.31 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.3 -1.31 -8.50 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)