FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain with Wall St; BRF boosts Brazil Bovespa
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain with Wall St; BRF boosts Brazil Bovespa

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Tuesday in line with strong Wall Street performance, while
currencies in the region were little changed after a batch of
economic data did little to change investor expectations about
the future of U.S. interest rates.
    Stocks tracked by a benchmark MSCI index for Latin America
 rose 1 percent. Benchmark equity indexes for
Brazil and Mexico also gained about 1 percent
each.
    Shares of Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest
poultry exporter, climbed 1.7 percent following a report that 15
Brazilian poultry processors were allowed to export to Mexico.
    In currency markets, the Brazilian real and the
Mexican peso were little changed after a rebound in U.S.
consumer inflation supported the view that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may start raising rates next month. 
    Prospects for higher U.S interest rates have been reducing
investors' interest in high yielding, risky emerging market
currencies.

    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %    YTD %
                                            change   change
                                Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets             824.11     1.32   -14.95
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                       1996.79     1.03   -27.54
 Brazil Bovespa                  47344.09     1.06    -5.33
 Mexico IPC                      44084.05     1.07     2.17
 Chile IPSA                       3740.26    -0.52    -2.87
 Chile IGPA                      18387.73    -0.47    -2.56
 Argentina MerVal               13796.409     0.34    60.82
 Colombia IGBC                    8433.25    -2.97   -27.52
 Venezuela IBC                   12449.84     1.45   222.64
                                                           
 Currencies                                daily %    YTD %
                                            change   change
                                   Latest           
 Brazil real                       3.8155    -0.03   -30.35
                                                    
 Mexico peso                       16.745     0.15   -11.95
                                                    
 Chile peso                           711     0.28   -14.71
 Colombia peso                       3075    -0.05   -22.34
 Peru sol                          3.3461    -0.03   -10.97
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)        9.6400    -0.08   -11.31
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)           15.3    -1.31    -8.50
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Paula Arend Laier; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.