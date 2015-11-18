FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rallies as Congress upholds presidential spending veto

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's real gained nearly 1
percent on Wednesday, bucking losses in other Latin American
currencies after lawmakers upheld a presidential veto of a bill
that would have cost the government an additional $9.5 billion
in wage payments by 2019.
    The real strengthened 0.9 percent while concerns over
a looming U.S. interest rate hike drove down other key Latin
American currencies such as those of Mexico and Chile
.
    Domestic political turbulence has weighed heavily on the
Brazilian currency in the past few months. Investors are worried
that President Dilma Rousseff will be unable to pass key
austerity measures needed restore confidence in the once-booming
emerging market economy.
    Bringing some relief, Brazilian lawmakers on Tuesday night
upheld Rousseff's veto of a bill that would have raised
judiciary employees' wages. 
    "The approval of the vetoes brings some calm in the short
term," said Marcos Trabbold, a trader with B&T brokerage in
Brazil. "Political issues have been in the spotlight in the past
few months and this is positive news."
    But analysts warned that Rousseff's victory does not mean
she will have enough political support to pass a controversial
fiscal savings package that includes higher taxes and lower
government spending.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                              Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets           823.99    -0.01   -13.83
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2016.33     0.89   -26.73
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                47693.65     0.94    -4.63
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                    44324.55     0.32     2.73
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                     3748.61     0.36    -2.66
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    18421.79     0.31    -2.38
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal              13877.81     0.95    61.76
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                  8590.03     2.03   -26.17
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 12466.62     0.13   223.07
                                                  
                                                         
 Currencies                              daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                                 Latest           
 Brazil real                     3.7810     0.89   -29.71
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    16.7672    -0.25   -12.07
                                                  
 Chile peso                         715    -0.56   -15.19
                                                  
 Colombia peso                   3099.1    -0.78   -22.95
 Peru sol                        3.3581    -0.36   -11.29
                                                  
 Argentina peso (interbank)      9.6375     0.05   -11.28
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.3     0.33    -8.50
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
