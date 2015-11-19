FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as Fed tightening seen gradual
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as Fed tightening seen gradual

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
rallied on Thursday as investors bet U.S. interest rates might
not rise as fast or as high as feared next year, a more dovish
view supporting an appetite for emerging market assets.
    The Brazilian real jumped 1.7 percent, leading gains
in the region. A central bank auction of $500 million in
repurchase agreements, the sixth such sale this month, also
boosted the currency. 
    The currencies of Mexico and Colombia followed
suit, with gains of about 0.8 percent each, as investors were
encouraged by minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
monetary policy meeting. 
    The document, released on Wednesday when Latin American
markets were mostly closed, crystallized the view that the Fed
would start raising interest rates in December but also
suggested the increases might come more slowly than some had
thought. 
    "The Fed could pause more often when raising interest rates
in 2016, in a very gradual way," analysts with Brazil brokerage
Guide Investimentos wrote in a note to clients.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1517 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                 daily %    YTD %
                                                change   change
                                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                  837.3     1.76   -13.96
 MSCI LatAm                           2050.77     1.68   -26.06
 Brazil Bovespa                      47882.08     0.94    -4.25
 Mexico IPC                          44571.19     0.15     3.30
 Chile IPSA                           3796.41     0.79    -1.42
 Chile IGPA                          18627.83     0.71    -1.29
 Argentina MerVal                   13934.289     1.16    62.42
 Colombia IGBC                        8546.75     0.52   -26.54
 Venezuela IBC                       12553.09     0.69   225.32
                                                               
 Currencies                                    daily %    YTD %
                                                change   change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.7279     1.65   -28.71
 Mexico peso                          16.6039     0.81   -11.20
 Chile peso                             711.3     0.45   -14.75
 Colombia peso                         3078.7     0.78   -22.43
 Peru sol                              3.3521     0.18   -11.13
 Argentina peso (interbank)            9.6500    -0.03   -11.40
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              15.25     1.05    -8.20
                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)

